Reds10 completes new accommodation for soldiers in Bicester

A major investment programme that is improving living conditions across the Army estate has delivered new accommodation for soldiers at St George’s Barracks in Bicester.

The new Single Living Accommodation (SLA) block, constructed using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), provides 72 en suite single bedspaces, kitchen and diner facilities, utility rooms and furnished communal space for Junior Rank soldiers. The project was funded under the Army’s SLA Programme and delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), contracting to off-site construction specialists Reds10 and engineering consultants Arcadis.

The modular, sustainable SLA features solar energy harvesting, air source heat pumps and a SMART building management system, which processes data from an array of sensors and equipment to monitor energy consumption and to ensure the building runs as efficiently as possible.

At the formal opening of the Junior Ranks block on 24 March, Brigadier Peter Quaite OBE, Head of Infrastructure Plans, Army Basing and Infrastructure said:

“As a key part of our long-term investment programme, we are embracing modern methods of construction to enable us to build faster, while providing a better standard of living space for our people and improving the sustainability of our estate. This new, energy-efficient building has been designed using soldier feedback to ensure it meets their specific needs and showcases the impressive standard of accommodation we are committed to delivering.”

Lt Col Gerard Hennigan, Bicester Garrison Commander, said:

“It is excellent to see the result of significant investment at St George’s Barracks to deliver better accommodation for our soldiers and provide modern living facilities that meet their needs. The quality of the bedrooms, common areas and kitchen areas are impressive, and we look forward to moving soldiers into their new home in the coming weeks.”

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army Programme Director, said:

“We are delighted to have completed the latest in a series of new SLA blocks for our Armed Forces across the country. This new block will provide the Army with fantastic homes for junior ranks at St George’s Barracks while utilising sustainability features built into the design from the outset, making the building efficient to run and comfortable to live in.”

Phil Cook, Defence Director, Reds10, said:

“We are proud to support the Army’s commitment to improving service personnel accommodation with modern, high-quality, and sustainable living spaces. Through industrialised production, we have delivered a building that not only meets the needs of personnel today but also ensures long-term efficiency and environmental benefits. This project exemplifies how innovation and collaboration can enhance the living conditions of our service personnel, and we look forward to continuing our work in delivering exceptional accommodation that will transform the lived experience”.

Overall, the Army SLA Programme is investing £1.4Bn over ten years to enhance living conditions for service personnel. More than 1,000 new bedspaces are currently in construction across the estate, with six blocks due to complete this year.

