SEGRO unveils nine new sustainable units at Slough Trading Estate amid strong demand

SEGRO has completed the development of nine new speculatively-built industrial units at Slough Trading Estate, providing highly sustainable space to meet demand from a diverse range of businesses

The redevelopment scheme at 136 Edinburgh Avenue has transformed the former single-building into over 107,000 sq ft of high-quality warehouse space. The units have been purposefully designed in a range of sizes, from 2,000 to 10,000 sq ft, to support smaller and growing enterprises, as well as larger units of 32,000 and 45,000 sq ft. SEGRO has seen strong interest in the units, reflecting high demand and limited supply of highly sustainable industrial space in the Thames Valley.

Demonstrating SEGRO’s commitment to Championing low-carbon growth, the units boast excellent sustainability credentials, achieving BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+ ratings. Features include air source heat pumps, smart building sensors and controls and over 21,000 sq ft of PV panels generating energy savings of over 350 kWh/Yr and carbon savings of over 42,000 Kg/Co2/Yr. In addition, 20% of parking spaces are equipped with EV charging points and the development offers ample secure bike storage with electric bike chargers to encourage active travel.

Terrace at SEGRO Park Tottenham EV point and cycle shelter at SEGRO Park Tottenham Outdoor amenity space at SEGRO Park Tottenham

Anna Bond, Head of Western Corridor at SEGRO, said:

“This development demonstrates our commitment to evolving the Slough Trading Estate in line with the needs of modern businesses.

“We are already seeing strong demand from occupiers for several units at the development, reinforcing the attractiveness of Slough Trading Estate as a prime business location. The high level of interest before completion underlines the confidence of customers in the quality of our spaces as well as the advantages of being part of a thriving business community.”

Slough Trading Estate is the largest privately-owned business park in single ownership in Europe. Over one third of the estate is less than 10 years old. Local amenities including a high street bank, restaurants, shops, fitness facilities and healthcare centres are all within easy reach on the estate.

