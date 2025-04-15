HelloParks to Deliver Two New Warehouse Halls North and West of Budapest – Expanding Domestic Supply by 88,000 sqm

HelloParks has commenced construction of two new sustainable industrial and logistics facilities in Fót and Páty (North and West of Budapest), adding over 88,000 sqm of space to its domestic development pipeline. Upon completion, the company will operate a total of 11 buildings across its megapark network by the end of the year. These developments directly respond to robust market demand, with warehouses at both sites operating near full capacity. The new buildings are designed to meet the highest sustainability standards—complying with the Outstanding rating criteria under the BREEAM New Construction certification and the stringent requirements of the EU Taxonomy.

Construction has begun on the fourth facility (PT5) in the Páty HelloParks Budapest West megapark. The structural works are complete, and concrete flooring will soon be poured. Completion is scheduled for Q3 2025. Once finished, this 42,000 sqm BigBox warehouse will bring the total completed industrial space in Páty to 184,000 sqm. Existing facilities in the park currently enjoy an 84% occupancy rate, with tenants including prominent global logistics and transportation providers such as dm-Drogerie Markt, DHL, Gebrüder Weiss, and Transdanubia.

Strategically situated in the western agglomeration of Budapest, the 87-hectare HelloParks Páty lies adjacent to the M1 motorway and close to the M0 and M7 junctions—making it an ideal hub for local, national, and international logistics.

Meanwhile, work is advancing on the FT3 warehouse in Fót, HelloParks North, with groundwork underway and structural columns to be installed shortly. This 46,000 sqm BigBox facility is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, expanding the Fót megapark to four buildings totalling 164,000 sqm. Existing warehouses here are almost entirely let, with notable tenants including BYD and Samsung.

Located in the northern vicinity of Budapest, adjacent to the M0 and M3 motorways, the 57-hectare Fót HelloParks Budapest North offers capacity for up to 254,000 sqm of industrial space. Notably, every building in the park has received EU Taxonomy certification—a unique achievement in Hungary.

With the addition of these two new facilities, HelloParks will operate 11 buildings across its megaparks by year-end, spanning North, West, South and East of Budapest (Fót, Páty, Alsónémedi, and Maglód). All properties are constructed in alignment with BREEAM sustainability standards and EU Taxonomy criteria, offering tenants environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and future-proof spaces.

Only 3% of buildings worldwide achieve BREEAM’s Outstanding rating. HelloParks is the sole developer in Hungary that consistently meets these rigorous benchmarks. Five of its buildings have received the Outstanding certificate, with two more achieving the Excellent rating.

As regulatory pressures increase, sustainable facilities are increasingly crucial to occupiers in meeting their ESG objectives.

“Our development pace is dictated by market demand. Occupancy rates clearly show the continued strong interest in well-located, modern industrial properties. We aim to respond swiftly and strategically while ensuring that every new building meets the strictest sustainability standards. It’s not enough to simply add capacity – we’re committed to creating spaces where our partners can operate long-term under optimal, energy-efficient conditions,” said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

Both warehouses under construction will feature heat pump-based heating and cooling systems and rooftop solar panels that can reduce office areas’ primary grid energy consumption to zero. Each facility will be equipped with advanced building management systems (BMS) that optimise heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical and water infrastructure capable of detecting and preventing leaks.

Tenants will also benefit from HelloParks’ proprietary mobile application, which integrates with the parks’ building control systems, enabling remote management of rented areas. Users can adjust heating, ventilation, and lighting settings, monitor utility usage, and access detailed technical data for their leased units.

