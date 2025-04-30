Signify and Cornerstone to deploy city-wide multi-operator wireless network through street lighting

The partnership will enhance urban connectivity across three major cities in the UK this year, with Oxford as the first city of deployment, enabled by Dense Air’s neutral host platform

Signify, the world leader in lighting, has partnered with Cornerstone, the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company, and Dense Air, a leading neutral host platform-as-a-service provider, to transform street lighting infrastructure into a platform of scalable multi-operator connectivity.

This first-of-its-kind partnership will launch in Oxford, creating a shared network for mobile operators that leverage existing light points to seamlessly expand wireless coverage and capacity, enabling instant connectivity in dense urban areas.

Using street lighting, Signify’s BrightSites solution provides connectivity for 4G and 5G, IoT applications such as CCTV cameras, Internet services via Wi-Fi, and other high bandwidth applications, eliminating the need for additional infrastructure and resetting the economic model on how mobile operators deliver service.

Dense Air’s multi-operator cellShare® platform enables Cornerstone to provide neutral host services to UK mobile network operators, adhering to Joint Operator Technical Specifications (JOTS). The technology optimizes network capacity by leveraging small cell technology specifically designed for public spaces.

Khalid Aziz, SVP and Managing Director of BrightSites by Signify: “By harnessing the power of 5G and IoT through our lighting technology, we not only illuminate streets but also pave the way for a more connected and sustainable future. In partnership with Cornerstone and Dense Air, Signify will enable our partners to tap into existing lighting infrastructure as a wireless network, bringing a new era of smart city solutions.”

Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “These new small cells offer an excellent connectivity solution, and it’s exciting to see a sustainable option that works in both urban and rural areas. Enhanced digital infrastructure supports the council’s strategic objectives by providing environmental, economic, and social benefits. Small cells, being only the size of a shoebox, minimise street clutter and seamlessly integrate into our surroundings.”

Miranda van Gestel, Chief Customer Officer at Cornerstone: “At Cornerstone, we are leading the way in transforming the UK’s digital landscape with innovative solutions such as our Small Cell Coverage Solution. By integrating state-of-the-art technology into existing infrastructure, we’re not only addressing the growing demand for seamless connectivity but also empowering local authorities, MNOs, and communities to thrive in the digital age. Our approach ensures faster, more sustainable deployments that enhance everyday life, drive economic growth, and set the standard for smart city innovation.”

As the world leader in lighting, Signify is well-placed to transform existing light points into city-wide wireless network grids, enabling seamless connectivity at scale. Starting in Oxford, the project will later deploy across three major cities in 2025, setting the foundation for future expansion and innovation across the UK in the field of smart city infrastructure.

Learn more about BrightSites by Signify at https://www.signify.com/global/innovation/brightsites.

