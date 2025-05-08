Half of builders’ merchants name AI the top priority for eCommerce growth

Builders’ merchants and construction suppliers are accelerating investment in AI, as they seek to modernise operations and stay competitive, according to new research.

The study by eCommerce agency PushON, found that nearly half of businesses in the sector (49%) now see the rise of AI and automation as the most significant trend shaping their digital strategies, ahead of platform upgrades and product information management.

The report, Building the Future: The Evolution of Construction eCommerce, reveals a sharp uptick in the use of AI to drive personalisation, forecasting and customer experience improvements. Nearly two-thirds of firms surveyed said they were already using AI to offer personalised recommendations to customers, with plans to expand further.

Inventory forecasting and stock management are also undergoing transformation, with 40% of companies deploying AI to better predict demand and optimise supply chains.

AI’s impact extends into customer service and marketing operations. Almost half of businesses (48%) report using AI chatbots to enhance responsiveness and support, while 46% are automating their marketing efforts to streamline operations.

Enhanced site search functionality, using AI to better match customer queries with relevant products, has also emerged as a key investment area, with 49% of businesses investing in smarter search tools to drive better online engagement and conversion rates.

Sam Rutley, managing director of PushON, said: “Our research shows that AI adoption is accelerating rapidly in the construction supply sector and is reshaping the future of digital commerce. Builders’ merchants and suppliers that embrace these technologies now will be better positioned to meet changing customer expectations and drive future growth, while those who delay risk falling behind.”

