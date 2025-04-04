Solihull Expands Graham’s Facilities Management Role with New £30m Contract

Graham Asset Management has secured an expanded facilities management contract with Solihull Council, strengthening a decade-long partnership.

Following a competitive procurement process, Graham has been awarded a five-year deal, valued at up to £30 million, to deliver hard facilities management (FM) services across Solihull’s property portfolio. This builds on their existing collaboration, which began in 2013.

The contract covers reactive and planned preventative maintenance, minor works up to £25,000, and larger-scale projects exceeding £25,000—with no upper project limit. It also introduces an enhanced scope, incorporating mechanical and electrical maintenance. Delivered under an open-book partnership model, the agreement has an estimated aspirational annual value of £6 million, with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Graham Asset Management’s regional director, Alan Millar, expressed enthusiasm for the extended partnership, stating:

“Graham has worked alongside Solihull Council for over a decade, delivering high-quality building fabric maintenance. Securing the full hard FM contract allows us to further enhance service delivery, ensuring excellent facilities for Solihull residents.”

Councillor Karen Grinsell, deputy leader of Solihull Council, added:

“Graham has an impressive track record, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to provide high-quality facilities for our community.”

Since its inception, the partnership has grown significantly, with the contract value rising from £2 million to £12 million. The framework has also extended its reach, supporting additional public sector clients, including Sandwell Council, Acivico (on behalf of Birmingham City Council), Walsall Council, Worcester City Council, and Cherwell District Council.

By leveraging local subcontractors and suppliers—many of whom have been involved since 2013—the agreement ensures continuity, consistency, and local economic benefits.

This latest contract win cements Graham’s role as a key FM provider in the public sector, supporting essential infrastructure across the Midlands.

