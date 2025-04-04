SP Energy Networks empowers veterans through laptop donation

SP Energy Networks has donated eight laptops to Community Veterans Support (CVS) in Glasgow, fast-tracking the centre’s tech upgrade plans. This donation will help the charity replace its outdated IT systems while ensuring that disused technology is usefully repursued.

Community Veterans Support has been a lifeline for veterans in the Glasgow area and beyond for over 12 years. Located in the historic Pearce Institute in Govan, CVS offers a welcoming environment where veterans can access essential services and find a sense of community.

From left to right: John Blaney (Veteran), David Devenney (Veteran & Director of CVS) and Rohan Baruah (SP Energy Networks Community Liaison) From left to right: Jim Gale (Veteran), John Blaney (Veteran), William O’Neil (Veteran), David Devenney (Veteran & Director of CVS) and Rohan Baruah (SP Energy Networks Community Liaison)

Officially opened on 28th May 2015 by Veterans Minister Keith Brown MSP, the centre supports around 400 veterans every month. Providing daily essentials such as hot meals and emergency food parcels, the centre also offers a wide range of additional services, including housing assistance, benefits, pensions, medical support, education, training and employment support.

Beyond its front doors, the charity extends its support to veterans who are unable to physically access the centre, including those who are hospitalised, ensuring that even the most vulnerable veterans receive the help they need.

Previously, veterans struggled with outdated technology, and those outside the centre had limited access to necessary tools. With the new laptops, veterans regardless of their location will now have access to better tools to upskill and stay connected to their community.

Rohan Baruah, part of the SP Energy Networks’ Community Liaison team and a veteran himself, presented the laptops to the centre. Rohan said “As a veteran, I know how important it is to have access to the right tools and resources. These laptops will make a big difference in the lives of many, giving them more opportunities for training and connection.”

David Devenney, former Royal Marine and Director of the centre said “This tech upgrade marks a significant leap forward for our centre. Now, our veterans will be able to access training and engage in hybrid working. This is particularly important for our hospitalised veterans and will ensure that they remain connected and continue to develop essential skills.”

This initiative is part of SP Energy Networks ongoing efforts to support the local community within its operating areas. For more information about Community Veterans Support and their services, please visit their Facebook here.

