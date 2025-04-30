Speedy Hire Named a Climate Leader for the Third Consecutive Year by the Financial Times

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading provider of tools and equipment, is proud to announce its recognition as a Climate Leader for the third consecutive year by the Financial Times. This prestigious accolade underscores Speedy Hire’s continued commitment to sustainability and its pivotal role in driving positive environmental change within the hire industry.

The Climate Leader recognition comes as Speedy Hire recently launched its first PAS2080 verified carbon management system, reinforcing its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability across its operations. Additionally, the company has achieved an A- rating in CDP’s climate change scores, further demonstrating its leadership in climate action and environmental transparency.

Amelia Woodley

Amelia Woodley, ESG Director at Speedy Hire, commented: “Being recognised by the Financial Times for a third year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team in advancing our sustainability goals. Our recent achievements, including the launch of our PAS2080 carbon management system and our strong CDP score, are vital milestones in our journey to becoming a net-zero business. We’re proud to not only help our customers but also support our suppliers on their sustainability journeys. This recognition fuels our continued efforts to create a greener, more sustainable future for the industries we serve.”

This recognition highlights Speedy Hire’s proactive approach to sustainability and reinforces its position as a recognised global leader in the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

