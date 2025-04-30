UKREiiF Launches Sustainability Champions Initiative for Second Year

The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) has relaunched its Sustainability Champions initiative for a second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a more environmentally responsible event.

As part of this initiative, UKREiiF has introduced a mandatory Sustainability Pledge for all exhibitors and pavilion partners. This pledge outlines key environmental commitments that all participants must adhere to, including:

Promoting sustainable and environmentally conscious practices

Using reusable stand/pavilion equipment wherever possible

Prohibiting single-use plastic water bottles across all stands, outlets, and hosted events

Appointing a dedicated sustainability manager to oversee waste management and recycling efforts

Offering only sustainable and recyclable promotional giveaways

Using compostable, recyclable, or reusable plates, cups, cutlery, and straws

Issuing guest passes and event tickets digitally via e-tickets or QR codes

Minimising the use of single-use plastics in all show-related operations

Reducing paper usage by using QR codes in place of printed materials

In addition to meeting these baseline requirements, exhibitors and pavilion partners can qualify as official UKREiiF Sustainability Champions by providing evidence of at least three of the following optional actions:

Traveling to the event via public transport or car sharing (where feasible)

Encouraging eco-conscious behaviour among staff, contractors, and attendees

Supporting or initiating local sustainability efforts

Offsetting carbon emissions from accommodation and travel during the event

(For space-only exhibitors) Using sustainable materials such as FSC-certified wood and low-VOC paints and adhesives

(For pavilion partners) Offering greener catering options – such as local sourcing, reduced food waste, or plant-based menus

(For pavilion partners) Partnering with local suppliers to cut transportation emissions

(For pavilion partners) Reducing printed materials by using digital tools like apps and QR codes

(For pavilion partners) Incorporating energy-efficient lighting and equipment

Implementing any other meaningful sustainability initiatives relevant to the event

Fahmida Nisa, UKREiiF Event Manager, commented: “As event organisers, we are mindful of the environmental footprint that an event of UKREiiF’s scale can create. That’s why we are committed to delivering the forum in the most sustainable way possible. A key part of this commitment is engaging our partners and contractors to join us on this journey. Through this initiative, we aim to not only lead by example but also empower others to make small operational changes that collectively lead to significant environmental impact.”

