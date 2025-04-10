Speedy Hire Supports Major Contract Launch with Lanes Group and Yorkshire Water

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading tools and equipment hire company, has successfully delivered a significant fleet mobilisation to support Lanes Group in the rollout of a new contract with Yorkshire Water. The operation saw 115 vehicles fully equipped with brand-new tools and specialist kit, ready for day-one deployment across Yorkshire.
“This mobilisation is a great example of what Speedy Hire can do for its customers,” said Tom Gillespie, Account Director at Speedy Hire. “We’ve been working with Lanes Group in partnership to get these vehicles ready for a brand-new contract with Yorkshire Water. All the vehicles have been fully prepped and are ready to go on day one.”
The mobilisation involved close collaboration between Speedy Hire and Lanes Group to ensure the entire fleet was kitted out efficiently and delivered on schedule.
“Mobilising a contract of this size and scale takes real collaboration,” said Sam Harris, Head of Procurement and Plant at Lanes Group. “Working with Speedy as a partner, we’ve got 115 vans ready to go, and everybody’s been able to pick up their vehicles and drive straight out. It’s been a real success.”
Key to the project’s success was Speedy Hire’s mobilisation team, who oversaw the complex logistics and delivery across multiple locations.
“I’ve been working closely with the team at Lanes Group to ensure all the equipment they required was available in the right place at the right time,” said Nikki Harvey, Mobilisation Director at Speedy Hire. “It’s been great to see everything come together — this has been our largest mobilisation for Lanes Group to date, and a proud moment for the team.”
This mobilisation highlights Speedy Hire’s capability to scale rapidly and support major contracts across the utilities and infrastructure sectors, with end-to-end equipment solutions and expert project management.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE…
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals