LOCTITE to build strong bonds with facilities managers at ASCP Conference

Global adhesives manufacturer LOCTITE® is exhibiting at the Association of Safety and Compliance Professionals (ASCP) Conference 2025 to highlight how its range of solutions can help companies across the housing and communities sector to improve safety on their premises.
Both a household name and a leading provider to industry, LOCTITE also offers several key products designed for the plumbing and heating sector that are ideal for use in social housing. Visitors to Stand F5 will be able to witness live demonstrations of its sustainable thread-sealing solutions, LOCTITE 55 and LOCTITE 577.
With its immediate full-pressure sealing qualities, LOCTITE 55 is the fast, easy general purpose, threaded pipe and fitting sealant designed for sealing metal and plastic pipes and fittings. The product also has approval for gas and potable water certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 61, WRAS, DVGW and BAM approvals – meaning this product can cover a multitude of applications.
For other plumbing applications, LOCTITE 577 is a medium-strength thread sealant, meaning it is designed to be undone with hand tools should the need ever arise. It fills the space between threaded parts and locks the part at the same time. This makes it ideal for threads with short engagement lengths or parts that need sealing and locking in a certain position e.g. an outside tap.
Paul Marshall, Marketing Head for UK, Ireland and Nordics at LOCTITE said: “These specialist, sustainable products are designed to assist installers to ensure a tight, long-lasting seal for gas safety. They are ideal for achieving consistent performance and quality in multi-occupancy premises, making them essential toolbox items for facilities management.”
The ASCP Conference takes place at ICC Newport from 14-16 May. LOCTITE is located on Stand F5.
Find out more about Henkel’s sustainable solutions here: https://www.henkel-adhesives.com/uk/en/spotlights/all-spotlights/we-make-sustainability-happen.html
