Sterile Services Department and aseptic pharmacy in Southampton marks Practical Completion

The completion of two advanced healthcare facilities at Southampton’s Adanac Health and Innovation Campus marks a significant step forward in improving regional healthcare services.

This milestone, celebrated by developer Prime plc, University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust (UHS), Willmott Dixon, Macquarie Group and IHSS, emphasises the growing impact of public-private collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Located within the campus’s Plot 2, the new facility houses a highly specialised aseptic pharmacy and Sterile Services Department. The facility will also manufacture sterile medicines for University Hospital Southampton and other NHS providers across the region. A key highlight of the pharmacy’s capabilities is its upcoming production of TBN, a vital drug for premature babies, which will be produced exclusively at this facility for the entire Southern UK region.

To ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety, the facility’s construction involved both the main contractor, Willmott Dixon, and Enblock Ltd, a specialist contractor in delivering design and build Cleanrooms. This collaboration reflects the importance of attention to detail and the operational excellence needed to support this critical healthcare service.

The new development is also a testament to sustainability, achieving BREEAM Excellent certification and featuring numerous photovoltaic panels to generate clean energy.

Working in partnership with service delivery partner IHSS, the project highlights the success and value of public-private partnerships in addressing the growing demands of healthcare infrastructure. The facility will support UHS, one of the UK’s largest and busiest teaching hospitals, by alleviating space constraints and bolstering the hospital’s ability to provide cutting-edge care to patients.

Phil Holland, Chief Investment Officer at Prime, commented: “These new facilities are a critical step in enhancing Southampton’s medical capabilities and preserving vital clinical space for UHS. They represent a strong collaboration between public and private sectors, with the shared goal of ensuring the region remains at the forefront of healthcare excellence and sustainability.”

Sam Morton, Managing Director at IHSS, said: “We are incredibly proud of the collaboration between IHSS, our partners, and the dedicated teams working on this state-of-the-art supercentre. We look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on providing world-class decontamination services in the region.

Richard Poulter, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon Construction South, said: “We are proud to have played a key role in delivering these state-of-the-art healthcare facilities at Adanac Health and Innovation Campus.

“This project showcases the power of collaboration in addressing the evolving needs of the NHS and the wider healthcare sector. By combining innovative design, specialist expertise, and a strong sustainability focus, we have created a facility that will make a lasting impact on patient care and medical services across the region.”

This milestone is just the beginning, with further developments planned for the Adanac Health and Innovation Campus to support UHS’s future expansion and to continue advancing healthcare delivery in the region.

