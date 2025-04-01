Chiswick Health Centre Opened for Patients

Chiswick Health Centre is a joint £23 million project between NHSPS, Hounslow Council and North West London ICB.

It will be the base for Chiswick PCN and community staff that will deliver a range of primary care services to over 60,000 patients in the locality.

The Health Centre is also built with sustainability at its core with carbon emissions reduced by 77%

After two years of construction, the new Chiswick Health Centre on Fisher’s Lane is now open to receive its first patients. This purpose-built modern health facility is a joint £23 million project between NHS Property Services (owners of the site), North West London ICB and Hounslow Council. It will house three local GP practices (West4GPs, Chiswick Family Practice, and Chiswick Medical Practice), as well as act as the base for the Chiswick Primary Care Network.

The modern development will improve healthcare services for over 60,000 thousands of residents. The centre will provide a broader range of GP services, including community and mental health services and will also host a range of local activities and ventures to support local health and wellbeing over the coming months. Additionally, 55 affordable homes have been by Hounslow Council built to support key healthcare staff, including nurses and physiotherapists.

NHSPS’ focus for the new building has been to ensure that the Health Centre is not only modern and fit for purpose, but also achieves the highest environmental and sustainable standards – aligning with Hounslow Council’s and the Mayor of London’s environmental commitments to use modern, low pollutant emitting technologies and solutions. This was done by embracing a ‘fabric first’ approach with thermally efficient building fabric and low carbon technologies such as LED lighting and solar photovoltaic arrays. The result of these efforts is a 77% carbon emissions reduction. Plus, greater biodiversity will be achieved with landscaped courtyards, a fifth-floor garden terrace, and a public community green space.

Plus, from 16 April 2025, two group rooms at Chiswick Health Centre will be available for healthcare providers to book on a pay-as-you-go basis through NHS Open Space’s booking platform. One room accommodates up to six people, while the other can host up to ten. Since its launch, NHS Open Space has facilitated more than 3.5 million hours of patient care, with over 7,000 healthcare providers using 1,300+ clinical and non-clinical spaces in 200+ NHS buildings across England. To book, visit https://openspace.nhs.uk/.

Adrian Powell, Director of Investment & Development Management at NHS Property Services (NHSPS), said: “Chiswick Health Centre is a major project that has brought together many stakeholders. To see patients and NHS colleagues now being able to use this wonderful building is beyond exciting. This site is one more example of NHSPS’ commitment to bringing excellent patient care through modern buildings.”

Dr Chloe Hillman, GP Partner and Joint Clinical Director, Chiswick Primary Care Network said: “After two years’ absence from the centre in Chiswick, we are thrilled to be moving back to a new vibrant and well-equipped health centre. We can now start the process of delivering the vision we all had at the beginning of this project, providing collaborative, innovative and integrated services that provide quality care to local people. As we mark this huge achievement we now embrace the next chapter with optimism and determination, knowing that we will have a space which will enable us to create a healthier, happier and more vibrant community for generations of residents to come.”

Cllr Tom Bruce, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Assets, Regeneration and Development, said: “The opening of the new Chiswick Health Centre marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to community wellbeing, showcasing a successful partnership between Hounslow Council, NHS Property Services, and NHS North West London. This modern facility not only offers a central hub for health and community services but also includes the provision of 55 affordable homes specifically designed for NHS key workers. Over £1million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds were allocated by the Council to support the practical implementation and temporary relocation costs of this project.



“This investment of CIL funds allows us to finance essential public infrastructure that underpins the vitality and sustainability of our borough. By strategically utilising public land and CIL funding, we’ve crafted a development that meets current demands while investing in the future wellbeing and growth of Chiswick. We are exceptionally proud of the foresight and quality this project represents, ensuring that our community’s health and wellbeing are robustly supported now and for generations to come.”

Richard Poulter, Managing Director for Willmott Dixon Construction South, said: “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality, community-focused infrastructure that makes a lasting difference. Health and housing are fundamental to people’s well-being, and that’s what makes this project so special. The Chiswick Health Centre represents the best of what we do—building with purpose, collaboration, and a long-term commitment to enhancing lives. We are incredibly proud to have delivered a facility that will have such a meaningful impact on the people of Hounslow for years to come.”

