Travelodge Accelerates UK Expansion with 11 New Hotel Acquisitions

Travelodge has announced the acquisition of 11 hotels across the UK, marking a major step forward in its ambitious growth plans. The move expands the brand’s UK portfolio to nearly 600 hotels, with the company aiming to open a further 300 nationwide.

Nine of the newly acquired sites are former Hotel Campanile properties, comprising a total of 951 rooms. Of these, five are freehold acquisitions, while four are being secured on long leaseholds. The hotels are located in key cities including Birmingham, Bradford, Dartford, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Northampton, Milton Keynes and Swindon.

In addition, Travelodge has recently exchanged contracts on two more hotels: a former Ibis in Bromsgrove and the independent CitiLodge in Wakefield. The Bromsgrove site, which features 43 rooms, has been taken on a new 25-year lease and is currently undergoing a full refurbishment to align with Travelodge’s brand standards. It is expected to open in May.

Meanwhile, the Wakefield hotel – offering 74 rooms – is being converted to the Travelodge brand by the current owner. Once the refurbishment is complete in August, Travelodge will take on a new 25-year lease at the property.

The company has also just opened a fully refitted hotel in Bromley town centre, also formerly an Ibis, following an exchange of contracts in January.

Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer at Travelodge, commented:

“The acquisition of these hotels marks another positive step in our UK development strategy, as we seek to grow and optimise our estate while enhancing value through a balanced mix of freehold and leasehold properties. There are still many towns and cities across the UK and Spain where we can open a new Travelodge to provide high-quality, great-value accommodation.”

He added:

“Rebranding and refitting properties is a key element of our growth plan. With over 300 more hotels on our UK target list, we remain actively on the lookout for the right opportunities.”

