Hollywood Bowl to Launch New Flagship Entertainment Venue at The Oracle, Reading

Hollywood Bowl has commenced fit-out works for its latest venue at Hammerson’s The Oracle in Reading, with an official opening slated for this summer.

The £4.5 million investment will deliver a state-of-the-art entertainment hub featuring 24 bowling lanes, an extensive amusement arcade, and a vibrant themed bar and diner.

The new Hollywood Bowl will complement the existing leisure and food & beverage offering at The Oracle, joining a dynamic mix of restaurants, bars, cafés, and a cinema.

This opening forms part of Hammerson’s broader strategy to reposition The Oracle, which includes transforming a former department store into modern, mixed-use space. In total, approximately 40% of the centre—around 320,000 square feet—is undergoing redevelopment, marking it as Hammerson’s most ambitious transformation project to date.

Rita-Rose Gagné, CEO of Hammerson, commented:

“We are proud to be partnering with Hollywood Bowl and are thrilled by their commitment and scale of investment. It’s a significant endorsement of The Oracle’s strength, its catchment, and the demand we’ve cultivated over the years. The venue will further establish The Oracle as a vibrant, all-day destination.”

Stephen Burns, CEO of Hollywood Bowl Group, added:

“We’re excited to announce the opening of our newest centre at The Oracle in Reading—a significant milestone in our strategic UK expansion. This venue underlines our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences, catering to families, friends, and corporate groups alike in the heart of Reading.”

