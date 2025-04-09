Universal Magic Comes to Bedford: £50bn Theme Park Set to Transform UK Tourism

A spectacular new chapter in UK tourism is about to begin, as Universal announces plans to build its first European theme park and resort – right in the heart of Bedfordshire.

In a landmark deal between Universal Destinations & Experiences, the UK government, and Bedford Borough Council, a multi-billion-pound investment will bring a world-class entertainment resort to a 476-acre site in Bedford, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and doors opening in 2031.

Set to become the largest visitor attraction in the UK, the resort is forecast to welcome 8.5 million guests in its first year alone and deliver a staggering £50 billion boost to the economy by 2055. The project is also expected to generate around 28,000 new jobs – with nearly 20,000 created during construction and a further 8,000 in hospitality, creative industries, tourism and tech, including AI.

The theme park will feature several immersive, Universal-themed lands inspired by the studio’s blockbuster films, including the likes of Minions, Jurassic Park, and Jaws. In addition to thrilling rides and cutting-edge attractions, the site will include a 500-room hotel, a bustling retail and dining complex, and new entertainment venues.

Universal is also working with local colleges and universities to ensure training and job opportunities for residents, further strengthening ties with the community.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the project as a “game-changer” for the region and the country:

“Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford become home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe.

This is our Plan for Change in action – delivering growth, thousands of jobs, and real opportunities for people. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves added:

“This investment is a vote of confidence in Britain’s future. Universal’s commitment will bring billions into the economy and transform lives through job creation and economic growth.”

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said:

“Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and part of our vision to bring Universal experiences to new audiences around the globe. We’re excited about what lies ahead.”

The government has pledged major investment in transport and infrastructure to ensure the resort is accessible and seamlessly connected to surrounding areas. The development is still subject to planning approvals, with proposals due to be submitted soon.

With a bold vision, global backing, and the promise of economic transformation, Universal’s arrival in Bedford is set to make history – turning the county into a leading global destination for family entertainment.

