Premier Inn’s growth in Ireland continues to gain momentum with plans for new Dublin 8 hotel

Whitbread PLC, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, has revealed the location for its newest Dublin hotel, with plans submitted to redevelop a site at Parkgate Street, Dublin 8, into a new 155-bedroom Premier Inn.

Development partners Greenleaf Group and Warren Private have submitted a planning application to demolish the vacant Westbrook Motors building and build a new latest format Premier Inn hotel. The site is situated in a prime location near Heuston Station, on the River Liffey and by famous Dublin 8 pub Ryan’s of Parkgate Street.

Whitbread previously partnered with Greenleaf Group and Warren Private on its first Premier Inn hotel in Ireland – at Lower Stephen’s Street, Dublin 2 – and its Cork hotel which opened its doors in 2024. Furthermore, Warren Private and Greenleaf Group sold the site at 29-30 Ushers Quay, Dublin 8 where Whitbread shortly intends to commence construction on a new 100-bedroom hotel.

Parkgate Street is the latest commitment by Whitbread in Ireland as it targets a network of 5,000 Premier Inn rooms across the country. The company currently offers a choice of six hotels across Dublin and Cork and has more than +1,000 new hotel rooms in its secure development pipeline across both cities.

Matt Gent, Development Manager for Whitbread in Ireland, said:

“Premier Inn is growing from strength to strength in Ireland. Submitting a planning application for what will become our third Premier Inn hotel in Dublin 8 is a huge achievement for the business and will deliver another excellent location for our customers as we aim to become the number one budget hotel chain in Ireland.

“Parkgate Street site is in an exciting and vibrant area of the city, and we are confident a Premier Inn hotel will trade strongly there given the proximity to Heuston Station and the many leisure attractions and leisure businesses nearby.

“With significant additional bedroom requirements yet to fulfil in Dublin and elsewhere, we’re actively seeking additional freehold and leasehold opportunities for Premier Inn across Ireland as we work to establish a national network of budget hotels for our domestic and international customers”.

Mark Elliott, Director of Dublin-based Greenleaf Group said:

“We are very pleased to once again be partnering with Warren Private and Whitbread to regenerate this high-profile Dublin 8 site and deliver a high-quality new 155-bedroom Premier Inn hotel.

“This is a continuation of our tried and tested partnership with Warren Private and Whitbread. Our completed Premier Inn hotels are now open and trading well in Dublin and Cork, and we’re certain this strategically important location will be a success.

“We very much hope that the proposal will be favourably considered by Dublin City Council, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders during the planning and development of the site.”

Premier Inn has a target list of 14 locations for Premier Inn in Ireland including Dublin, Galway, Killarney, Limerick and Waterford. The business is seeking sites as freeholds, leaseholds, conversions as well as going concern asset purchases. The full list of target locations for Premier Inn in Ireland is available here.

Premier Inn Plus bedroom – credit: Whitbread PLC

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals