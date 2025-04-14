Work to begin on £12.9m Visitor Centre

Oldham Council is set to begin construction on the exciting new Visitor Centre and Forestry Skills Centre at Northern Roots, a key part of the project to transform 160 acres of green space in the heart of Oldham into the UK’s largest urban farm and eco-park.

The Northern Roots project is part of the council’s ‘Green and Growing’ priority. The council has secured £12.9 million from the national government’s Town Deal and Levelling Up Fund Round 2 to deliver this transformative next phase.

The work marks the next stage of the council project, which has been developed in close partnership with the Northern Roots charity and has already gained regional and national recognition.

Set in the woodland at the northern end of the site, the Visitor Centre will feature a café, shop, production kitchen, exhibition and performance space, as well as learning and meeting facilities.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Skills Centre, will provide residents with vocational learning opportunities linked to a range of technical and land-based skills and qualifications.

In 2023 Northern Roots established the first phase of the Urban Farm. Over the last two years, the current site has created 80 volunteering opportunities, delivered activities for more than 600 children and young people, and engaged around 6,000 local residents through cultural and environmental activities.

And to date, there have been 2,000 trees planted, six ponds created to support local wildlife, and the establishment of a community garden and wildflower meadow.

The Visitor Centre marks a significant step forward for the project, which also includes car parking, access improvements, an outdoor amphitheatre, and landscaping.

Looking ahead, future plans for the site include a solar array, play areas, wild play and mountain biking facilities, and additional community growing spaces.

Leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Arooj Shah, said:

“Northern Roots is a ground-breaking project that will benefit our communities for generations to come – a place where nature, learning, and opportunity come together.

“Oldham Council is proud to be driving this project in partnership with Northern Roots, creating a thriving space for education, recreation, and enterprise, showcasing Oldham as a leader in green innovation.

“The Visitor Centre will provide our residents with skills, support opportunities for businesses, and enhance the local environment. It’s a win-win for our borough.”

The Northern Roots project demonstrates Oldham Council’s commitment to regeneration, sustainability, and community enrichment.

With the construction underway, residents will soon see this Council initiative take shape.

Northern Roots CEO, Anna da Silva, added:

“This is a really exciting moment in the development of Northern Roots and a key step in unlocking the potential of the site. We are incredibly grateful to all the partners who have supported the vision for Northern Roots and helped bring the project to this stage, particularly Oldham Council, our local communities, and our funders.

“Northern Roots is pioneering a new, sustainable approach to harnessing and nurturing urban greenspace that we hope will become a model for future generations.”

Construction is being carried out by Willmott Dixon, with the Visitor Centre set to open in summer 2026.

Willmott Dixon’s team are now on site. Once the compound is set up, the first stage of works will be preparing the site to allow main works to start.

Michael Poole-Sutherland, director for the North West at Willmott Dixon, said:

“As an Oldham-based business we are really excited to be playing our part in shaping this invaluable community space, working in partnership with Oldham Council once again.

“In partnership with our proud local supply chain partners, we are committed to creating four new employment opportunities directly on the project. Through our bespoke ‘Building Lives Academy’ pre-employability programme, we will support 10 previously unemployed Oldham residents with qualifications, skills and work experience.

“We will continue to work with local schools and colleges through site visits, industry workshops and employability sessions. To date, our project team have also volunteered more than 115 hours supporting Oldham people, including with The Salvation Army and the Northern Roots charity.”

While the work takes place, the Northern Roots site remains open to visitors all year round.

To find out more about the regeneration work taking place in Oldham, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/regen

