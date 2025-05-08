Chapmanbdsp appoints Riccardo Zara as Director of Sustainability and Building Physics

Chapmanbdsp, an independent design consultancy, specialising in building services engineering and environmental design is pleased to announce Riccardo Zara as Director of Sustainability and Building Physics, effective immediately. This appointment underpins the firm’s strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

Riccardo Zara brings with him over 15years of experience in environmental management and sustainable engineering practices. Having begun his studies in Italy as a structural engineer and then completed his master’s degree in Sweden as an environmental and sustainability consultant, his early career was focused on building services design, building physics, and decarbonization strategies.

He has since gained valuable experience in building services particularly in mechanical engineering as well as developing skills in strategic team management and business development in recent years. Passionate about creating an inclusive working environment, as well as focused on technical excellence, Riccardo has experience of working with world leading architects on cutting-edge building projects in sectors ranging from arts and culture to life sciences, commercial, residential, and industrial.

Ray Upjohn, chapmanbdsp Chief Executive says, “We are delighted to welcome Riccardo Zara to our leadership team. His appointment comes at a crucial time within our change management programme as we continue gearing for growth. Riccardo brings exceptional experience and vision that will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability objectives while creating additional value for our clients. The Board and I look forward to working with him.”

Commenting on his appointment, Riccardo Zara adds, “The engineering sector has a pivotal role to play in decarbonisation and creating resilient infrastructure. I’m excited to join chapmanbdsp because of its strong technical foundation. That kind of deep knowledge is crucial to fully understanding and tackling the complexity of sustainability in the building environment.”



This appointment represents another step in chapmanbdsp’s journey towards becoming the industry leader in sustainable engineering solutions, supporting clients in meeting their own environmental objectives whilst creating lasting positive impact for communities and the planet.

