Landsec appoints former BBC Director and Mercury Studios Executive as CEO of MediaCity

Landsec has appointed global media professional Alice Webb as Chief Executive Officer of MediaCity in Salford, reinforcing its ambition to position the destination as the UK’s leading hub for media, creativity and innovation.

In this newly created role, Alice will lead both MediaCity and dock10, the UK’s leading television facility. Bringing these two brands under one unified leadership reflects Landsec’s commitment to a more joined-up approach across its media and studio operations, positioning MediaCity to thrive in an increasingly integrated and dynamic media landscape.

Alice will be responsible for shaping and delivering a long-term vision that reinforces MediaCity as the home of future media – supporting new forms of content creation and digital innovation, and creating long-term value for Salford, Greater Manchester, and the wider region.

She joins Landsec in September 2025 from Universal Music Group, where she served as the founding CEO of Mercury Studios, the group’s global film and TV production and distribution company. Before that, she held senior leadership positions at the BBC, including Director of Children’s & Education, overseeing CBeebies and CBBC – two of the UK’s most iconic children’s media brands.

Earlier in her BBC career, Alice served as Chief Operating Officer of BBC North, directing the broadcaster’s landmark relocation to MediaCity in 2011. The move brought over 2,000 employees to Salford and cemented MediaCity’s place as a nationally significant centre for media production and innovation.

Alice will formally take up the role in September 2025. As part of this transition, Mark Senior, who has served as CEO of dock10 since 2012, will step down on Alice’s arrival and take on an ongoing advisory role.

Mike Hood, Chief Operating Officer at Landsec, said: “Alice’s appointment is a major milestone in the evolution of MediaCity. Her proven leadership in the media sector and ability to deliver large-scale transformation make her the ideal person to lead MediaCity and dock10 into the future together, under a bold new vision.

“As we expand MediaCity into a hub for media, creativity, and innovation, uniting property and production under one leadership will unlock even greater value for our partners, tenants, and communities. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”

Alice Webb added: “I’m delighted to be joining Landsec and returning to lead a community with a proven track record of creative ambition but with so much potential ahead of it too. Landsec’s commitment to that potential is compelling and I’m excited to pick up the reins and lead MediaCity into its next chapter. We have a very bright future of media, innovation, growth and creativity ahead of us. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

MediaCity: A Destination for Future Media

Located on 37 acres of waterfront at Salford Docks, MediaCity is home to more than 250 media, tech, and creative businesses. Landsec is investing in its long-term future – following the acquisition of the final 25% stake in November 2024 -with plans to expand the estate to 60 acres, delivering around 3,000 new homes and 800,000 sq ft of additional commercial space.

As the UK’s leading media and creativity hub, MediaCity will serve as a launchpad for companies across all sectors that use media, content, and technology to communicate, innovate, and grow. Its next chapter will be defined by collaboration, co-location, and creativity at scale – a place for pioneers shaping the future of every industry.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals