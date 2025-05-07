Italian Flair Heads to Canary Wharf as Big Mamma Joins YY London

The vibrant transformation of YY London in Canary Wharf continues apace as renowned Italian restaurant group Big Mamma prepares to open its doors this summer, marking the latest milestone in the building’s revitalisation.

Quadrant, the real estate investment and development firm behind the refurbishment, has secured Big Mamma on a 15-year lease for a 9,500 sq ft ground-floor unit. The restaurant, which is set to launch in June, will join an expanding line-up of food and drink operators that are turning the office-led scheme into a buzzing lifestyle destination.

Founded in Paris in 2015 by entrepreneurs Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, Big Mamma has become well known across Europe for its bold, playful interiors and classic Italian menus that celebrate regional dishes with a theatrical flair.

The new Canary Wharf location places Big Mamma alongside Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Brother Marcus, which will also open this summer in a 2,861 sq ft space on a 20-year lease. Meanwhile, premium Danish espresso bar Hagen has already opened its 17th outlet, occupying a 1,141 sq ft site on a 10-year lease.

All three food and beverage operators are located on the ground floor of YY London, activating the frontage that opens onto Jubilee Plaza—directly opposite the Jubilee Line station and overlooking the waterfront public space at Eden Dock.

The commercial vibrancy of the building has also been boosted by fintech giant Revolut, which signed a major deal last year to take up 113,000 sq ft across four floors, establishing its new global headquarters in the heart of Canary Wharf.

Tristram Gethin, founding partner at Quadrant, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Big Mamma to YY London. Their arrival, along with Brother Marcus, Hagen and Revolut, highlights the building’s appeal and the part it is playing in reimagining Canary Wharf as more than just a financial centre—it’s becoming a place to live, work and enjoy.”

Originally built in the early days of Canary Wharf’s development, YY London underwent a comprehensive refurbishment led by Quadrant and investment funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The project, completed in 2023, has redefined one of the estate’s oldest office buildings into a next-generation workspace and lifestyle hub.

YY London now offers 415,000 sq ft of Grade A office space with a strong focus on sustainability, wellbeing and experience—elements that are fast becoming essential in attracting top-tier occupiers and hospitality brands alike.

