Travelodge exchanges contracts for new hotel in Bishop’s Stortford

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel brand, which operates over 610 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, has exchanged contracts to develop a new 89-room hotel at the Goods Yard development in Bishop’s Stortford.

The new-build hotel will feature Travelodge’s latest premium look and feel design, including a contemporary reception area and next-generation rooms, offering everything business and leisure travellers need for a comfortable and relaxing stay. Subject to planning permission, the hotel will be developed by Solum, the developer of the Goods Yard scheme, a joint venture between Kier Property and Network Rail.

Samuel Turner of Carter Jonas acted on Travelodge’s behalf to secure this deal.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge Chief Property & Development Officer, comments:

“We are delighted to have exchanged contracts with Solum for our proposed Bishop’s Stortford Travelodge. This is our second development deal that we have transacted with Solum, which previously built and delivered our fantastic Travelodge in the centre of Epsom.

“Travelodge now operates over 610 hotels across the UK, and we are actively targeting a further 300 new locations, with 95 of these in the South East region. Our ongoing expansion will create even more jobs across the UK and will allow us to continue to offer our diverse customer base of business and leisure customers great value when travelling across the South East and the wider UK.”

