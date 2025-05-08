Panattoni acquires 35-acre Essex site to deliver major logistics hub

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has confirmed the acquisition of a prominent development site at Horizon 120 Business Park in Braintree, Essex. The project, known as Panattoni Park Braintree, is set to deliver 575,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art industrial and logistics space, bolstering both local and regional supply chain infrastructure.

Strategically positioned just over 15 minutes from London Stansted Airport and under an hour from the M25, Port of Felixstowe, and London Gateway, the site offers exceptional access to London, the Southeast, and international markets – making it an ideal location for logistics and distribution operators. This acquisition marks as a strategic launchpad into the East of England, paving the way for further development opportunities in the region.

Construction is already underway on Phase 1, which comprises a single speculative unit of 171,915 sq ft, scheduled for completion in Q2 2026. In parallel, a Reserved Matters planning application has been submitted for Phase 2, which will deliver an additional 405,000 sq ft across three units, ranging from 65,000 sq ft to 240,000 sq ft, with completion anticipated in Q4 2026.

All buildings at Panattoni Park Braintree will be delivered to leading sustainability standards, achieving BREEAM ‘Excellent’ ratings and EPC ‘A’ certification. The scheme is also targeting Net Zero Carbon in construction, with sustainability-focused features such as rooftop photovoltaic panels, EV charging infrastructure, and low-energy LED lighting. Future-proofed power supplies will support occupiers’ evolving needs, while biodiverse landscaping and exercise walkways will promote employee wellbeing.

James Watson, Head of Development, Southern England & London at Panattoni, commented:

“Panattoni Park Braintree represents a key milestone in our commitment to deliver next-generation logistics hubs in the UK’s most supply-constrained and strategically important locations. This development will offer exceptional connectivity, market-leading sustainability credentials, and flexibility for occupiers seeking to future-proof their operations.

We are delighted to bring this scheme forward and contribute to Braintree’s growing position as a logistics and employment hub.”

Panattoni Park Braintree benefits from proximity to local amenities and transport links, including direct access to the A131 and the Horizon 120 Gridserve Electric Forecourt, which offers cutting-edge EV charging and retail facilities, enhancing convenience for businesses and employees alike.

Furthermore, with Braintree’s working-age population forecast to grow at more than double the national average and over 14,000 new homes planned for the area, the development will support local employment and skills advancement, further cementing its role within the community.

CBRE and Coke Gearing are appointed as the leasing agents.

For more information on this scheme, please visit: www.panattoni.co.uk/braintree

