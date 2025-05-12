Network Space submits planning application for ‘Project Halo’ Life Sciences Hub at St Helens Manufacturing and Innovation Campus

Network Space Developments (NSD) has submitted a full planning application for a cutting-edge employment development at the St Helens Manufacturing and Innovation Campus.

The Project Halo proposal relates to a five-acre council-owned site located off the A570 James Roby Way and seeks to deliver four state-of-the-art “Tech Box” units – hybrid industrial and office buildings designed to meet the needs of life science advanced manufacturing occupiers. The scheme forms a key part of the Liverpool City Region Life Sciences Innovation Zone, which aims to stimulate innovation and create high-value jobs across the region.

NSD was appointed by St Helens Borough Council as development manager for the site in 2023, following the Council’s acquisition of the land with support from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The company previously partnered with the Council to deliver the landmark £54 million Glass Futures adjacent to the site, a global centre of excellence for sustainable glass research and innovation.

The site has already undergone extensive enabling works, including ground remediation, re-profiling, and the construction of a new estate road and roundabout arm at Langtree Way. These works, led by NSD, enhance connectivity with neighbouring developments and position the site as a “development-ready” location.

The application seeks approval for four high specification Tech Box units ranging from 7,629 sq. ft to 31,484 sq. ft. Totalling 85,000 sq. ft they will offer high quality flexible employment space across use classes B2 (advanced manufacturing), B8 (storage/distribution), and E(g) (R&D laboratories, professional services, and ancillary offices). All will have adaptable layouts to accommodate bespoke tenant office and laboratory requirements.

This sustainable scheme will include all electric air source heat pumps and photovoltaic roof panels to minimise operational energy, electric vehicle charging points, cycle parking and landscaping aligned with the decarbonisation goals of the St Helens Campus. Already home to flagship projects such as Glass Futures, SINA Medical Glass and Inovus Medical, the Campus has also aided the collaboration and expansion of existing tenants.

The scheme has been designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and will target BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ accreditation, reflecting the highest standards of environmental performance and design.

The Project Halo development will target synergistic life science advanced manufacturing occupiers, bolstering St Helens’ position as a hub for innovation and manufacturing. The project aligns with the Liverpool City Region’s Life Sciences Innovation Zone Prospectus, which aims to create 8,000 jobs and unlock £800 million in public-private investment over 10 years.

As part of this initiative, the St Helens Campus will focus on materials science and health technologies, complementing the region’s strengths in infectious disease research and AI-driven healthcare.

Situated in a City Region Innovation Zone, any future occupiers will enjoy multiple benefits that include: full Stamp Duty Land Tax relief for land and buildings bought for commercial use or development for commercial purposes; 100% relief from business rates for 5 years on newly occupied business premises; Enhanced Capital Allowances of 100% first year allowance for companies’ qualifying expenditure on plant and machinery assets; and enhanced Structures and Buildings Allowance with accelerated relief allows businesses to reduce their taxable profits by 10% of the cost of qualifying non-residential investment per year, relieving 100% of their cost of structures and buildings over 10 years. Employer National Insurance Contributions Relief is also zero-rated for Employer NICs on salaries of any new employee based in the Zone for at least 60% of their time – on earnings up to £25,000 per year. This relief can be applied for up to 36 months per employee.

NSD Development Director Joe Burnett said: “This application represents a pivotal step in realising the vision for a high-quality employment space that addresses a productivity gap within the manufacturing science sector. By attracting life sciences businesses, there is the potential to create hundreds of skilled jobs while reinforcing St Helen’s key role in the region’s Investment Zone.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Leader said: “This is another major step forward for the growth and regeneration ambitions of St Helens. It isn’t just about shiny new buildings but more about raising aspirations and creating new opportunities for our residents. In this project we will support hi-tech businesses to start up or expand operations here in our great borough. This development proposal will build on the renewed focus of our borough as a world leader in manufacturing innovation, building on our rich history for a brighter future for our residents and communities.”

Subject to approval, construction is anticipated to start in early 2026.

Support for the Halo Project has been provided by Architects AEW, GWB Consultants, Stantec, Kaizen Consulting Engineers and Spawforths.

