Planning submitted for sustainable housing scheme in Pickering

Keyland Seeks To Deliver 150 New Homes Including Innovative Self-Build

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, is seeking consent from North Yorkshire Authority to deliver an innovative new housing development centred around its sustainable approach to development. The plans for 150 homes in Pickering, North Yorkshire include a mix of housing to deliver a diverse and inclusive community.

The circa 12.4 acre site is located north of Whitby Road on the north-eastern edge of the market town of Pickering between existing communities and a new county park. The vacant site has been identified by Keyland as prime for a high-quality, sustainable development guided by its ‘Six Capital’s’ approach ensuring positive environmental, social and economic outcomes.

The masterplan has been devised by award-winning architects Tate + Co, whose past projects include working with The Eden Project, and seeks to create a holistic community and sustainable development of 150 homes including areas of public space and a large-scale ‘green corridor’ for Pickering. The proposed housing mix of 1-4 bed homes includes SME builder plots, self/custom-build opportunities and volume-built homes to reflect a forward-thinking approach to housing delivery. This innovative strategy is aimed at supporting local builders, encouraging architectural diversity and meeting a wide range of needs including up to 35% affordable housing.

Matthew Turnbull, Land & Planning Manager at Keyland, said; “Following our recent community consultations, this development represents a significant opportunity to deliver much-needed new homes for the Pickering area. The sensitive and sustainable design supports inclusive community growth, promotes active and healthy lifestyles, enhances ecological networks and positively contributes to Pickering’s economic and social fabric. We look forward to receiving feedback on our plans which we are confident will make a valuable and lasting addition to the town.”

Laurence Pinnfire, Director at Tate + Co, added; “Working to Keyland’s ‘Blueprint for development’, the proposed scheme will be an exemplar of sustainable design. Demonstrating our commitment to Regenerative Architecture, the sympathetic masterplan takes into account the nature of the site, the character of its surroundings and the location’s existing areas of biodiversity to create a diverse and inclusive, community environment. New green links will provide improved connections with the local town and new county park. The masterplan will also deliver high-quality, ecological habitat. The team here at Tate + Co is delighted to be part of such an important – and positive – project for North Yorkshire.”

