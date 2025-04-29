Rockwell Reaches Construction Milestone with Topping Out at Hurlingham Waterfront

Leading multi-use developer, Rockwell, has marked a significant milestone with a traditional topping out ceremony at Hurlingham Waterfront, its landmark 3.2-acre luxury riverside development in SW6.

The official topping out was celebrated by Rockwell and the wider project team, local partners and key stakeholders including Palace and Hurlingham ward councillor, Amanda Lloyd-Harris.

The development, which sits on the site of an old Curry’s superstore, is completely rejuvenating 150 metres of waterfront, rendering it a destination in its own right. Hurlingham Waterfront combines the tranquillity of waterside living with the excitement of the city, offering 269 beautifully designed apartments complete with private outside spaces and over 39,000 square feet of sustainably planted green spaces.

Rockwell has provided an incredible range of choice for buyers with over 90 residency types, each of an exceptional standard and products of quality craftsmanship. Hurlingham Waterfront’s onsite amenities will be some of the best in London, with a 19-metre swimming pool, luxury spa facilities, a state-of-the-art gym, generous co-working facilities, a cinema room, 24-hour concierge and pet grooming facilities among them. Set within one of London’s most sought-after postcodes, SW6, the development is also in close proximity to some of London’s finest shops, restaurants, bars, galleries and green spaces in ‘one of London’s leafiest boroughs.’

Throughout construction and once complete, Hurlingham Waterfront will generate hundreds of new jobs for the local economy, in addition to 45 much-needed new affordable housing units for the local community.

David Gaffney, Construction Managing Director at Rockwell said: “We are incredibly proud to reach this special milestone for both Hurlingham Waterfront and Rockwell. Topping out is a major achievement for this luxury waterfront development which is transforming the local area and offering over 260 new homes at a time when they are so desperately required. Thanks to its exceptional apartments and amenities, Hurlingham Waterfront will stand as one of the Capital’s finest regeneration projects in recent years.

“As we move forward to the final stage of construction, we are proud to deliver a world-class collection of homes in one of London’s most sought-after postcodes.”

­For more information, visit https://www.hurlinghamwaterfront.co.uk or contact Savills or Knight Frank.

