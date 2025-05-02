Sodexo retains HMP Forest Bank contract for a further ten years

Sodexo’s Justice Services business has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to continue the management of HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, following a competitive tender process.

Sodexo has been awarded a new ten-year contract and will continue to be responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of HMP Forest Bank, as it has been since the prison opened in 2000.

HMP Forest Bank, which provides employment for 600 local people, serves the courts of Greater Manchester for men both on remand or sentenced, and young prisoners between the ages of 18 to 21 years old.

With strong links to the local community, the prison has been working on the positive resettlement of prisoners, allowing them to develop skills that will ultimately boost their chance of employment.

Sodexo is a strategic supplier to the UK government and has worked with the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service to help protect the public and rehabilitate offenders through its justice prison operations for more than 30 years.

In addition to HMP Forest Bank, Sodexo currently delivers the total operation of a further five prisons in England and Scotland.

Paul Anstey, CEO Government, Sodexo UK & Ireland said: “As an established and trusted provider of justice services, we are proud to continue our work at HMP Forest Bank. Our experienced team at the prison have worked closely with the MoJ and HMPPS for 25 years, always with the mission to provide a safe and secure environment where lives can be changed for the better. I would like to thank all my colleagues at the prison for their tireless work and commitment, supporting the reduction of reoffending.”

