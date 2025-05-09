Sodexo selected as strategic supplier to the NHS under new national SSRM programme

Sodexo Health & Care has been appointed as one of only 15 strategic suppliers to the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and wider health organisations, as part of the newly launched National Strategic Supplier Relationship Management (SSRM) programme.

The SSRM programme is a joint initiative between DHSC, the NHSE, and the Cabinet Office. It represents a shift in how the health system engages with its most critical suppliers – moving from traditional procurement approaches to a structured, collaborative model that emphasises relationship-building, long-term value creation, and innovation.

Health organisations undertook a thorough process to identify the suppliers most vital to the delivery of health services. Following an invitation, Sodexo will now participate in this long-term, high-impact programme.

Philip Leigh, CEO of Sodexo Health & Care UK & Ireland, said: “Being selected as a strategic supplier is a proud milestone for Sodexo. We look forward to contributing to the SSRM programme and are keen to see the programme accelerate the innovation and scale that partner organisations like Sodexo can bring to providers—driving efficiency, compliance, and improved outcomes.”

The appointment builds on Sodexo’s long-standing position as a strategic supplier to the Government. It will continue to work separately with its own Cabinet Office Crown Representative.

This development follows a series of recent milestones for Sodexo. In 2024, Sodexo Health & Care secured a place on the Crown Commercial Service’s RM6331 Healthcare Soft Facilities Management Services framework. This national framework streamlines access for all UK public sector bodies to pre-approved suppliers, evaluated on both quality and cost.

Additionally, Sodexo was recently appointed by East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust to deliver food and facilities management services across its Colchester, Ipswich, and community estate.

Karin Smyth MP, Minister of State for Health (Secondary Care), added: “Our healthcare system can’t function without its suppliers. They play a critical role in driving innovation, ensuring better value for taxpayers, and putting more money in people’s pockets through long-term growth.”

In November 2024, Sodexo also achieved the highest maturity level in the NHS Evergreen Sustainable Supplier Assessment, which promotes carbon reduction, ethical sourcing, and social value creation in alignment with the NHS’s 2045 net zero target.

Simon Lilley, Director of Strategy at Sodexo Health & Care, said: “We have worked closely with the senior leadership team at the NHS and, of course, NHS Trusts for many years. Therefore, this formal collaboration with the NHS, DHSC, and our peers is a natural extension—collectively fuelling change as we support providers and systems facing unrelenting clinical and financial pressures.”

Sodexo’s inclusion in the SSRM programme signals confidence in the company as a trusted, strategic partner in transforming healthcare delivery across the UK.

