VITA appoints McAleer & Rushe to deliver new Purpose-Built Student Accommodation in Glasgow

Leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has been appointed by Vita Group to deliver a new 591-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) project on India Street in Glasgow.

The development will feature high quality Vita Student bedrooms, each featuring integrated kitchens and en-suite shower rooms. The scheme also includes public realm improvements, creating open amenity spaces for both residents and the wider community, while a secure enclosed courtyard and two landscaped roof terraces will provide private outdoor spaces exclusively for residents.

Benefiting from a wealth of amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, social and study spaces, and café-style lounges, students can take advantage of Vita Student’s residents’ experience which has been designed to help maximise their life at university, including an on-site operations team delivering regular events, housekeeping and security.

The contract award represents the fifth partnership between McAleer & Rushe and urban regeneration specialist Vita Group, which includes the award-winning Bruce Street in Belfast, New Waverley which is currently under construction in Edinburgh, and Gough Street which is progressing rapidly in Birmingham.

Located on a 1.28-acre brownfield site, formerly home to the Strathclyde Regional Council office, the development is ideally positioned adjacent to Charing Cross railway station and close to the bustling student areas of Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street, with easy access to the University of Glasgow and the University of Strathclyde.

Completion is targeted for July 2027.

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe said:

“We’re thrilled to be entrusted once again by our long-standing client, Vita Group, to bring forward this landmark scheme in the city of Glasgow. Unrivalled in its location and designed with sustainability in mind, India Street will no doubt serve as a stand-out addition to the city’s student accommodation landscape.

Together with all partners, we look forward to breathing new life into this brownfield site to deliver much-needed student homes, revitalising the area for students and the wider community.”

Allan Hemphill, Chief Development Officer at Vita Group commented:

“We’re delighted to be working again with our partners McAleer & Rushe to shape the plans for 20 India Street, breathing new life into this brownfield site. India Street marks our second development in the city and emphasises our further commitment to Glasgow where we will continue deliver an accommodation experience that will help students to thrive at this vital time in their university lives.”

