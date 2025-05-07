Unite and Manchester Met Join Forces for £390m Student Accommodation Revamp

A major student housing redevelopment is on the cards for Manchester, as Unite Students and Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) sign a £390 million joint venture to deliver over 2,300 new student beds.

The scheme will see the complete regeneration of the university’s ageing Cambridge Halls site, which will be closed this year. Originally constructed in the 1990s, the current low-rise accommodation blocks – providing around 770 bedrooms – will be demolished to make way for a modern student living complex.

Under the terms of the agreement, Unite will hold a 70% stake in the partnership and take on the roles of developer, asset manager and operator. MMU will retain the remaining 30% interest by contributing the land.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with a phased delivery running through to 2030. The first phase, due for completion in September 2029, will comprise 1,126 bedrooms split across a 24-storey tower, two 11-storey buildings, and an eight-storey block. The completed development will ultimately deliver 2,330 purpose-built student rooms – a significant net gain of 1,560 beds.

Planning submission is anticipated later this quarter, with final joint venture formation scheduled for late 2025.

This is Unite’s second university partnership and forms part of its broader strategy to target key university cities where demand for student accommodation is outstripping supply. In Manchester, for example, there are currently around 3.6 full-time students per available bed – well above the UK average – creating a pressing need for additional, high-quality housing.

In a move to ease the transition, Unite has also agreed a five-year nomination agreement with Manchester Met to house 2,550 of its students at other Unite-managed properties during the redevelopment period.

A spokesperson for Unite Students said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering modern, sustainable and affordable accommodation that supports students’ wellbeing and enhances their university experience.

Once complete, the new scheme is expected to transform the student housing offering in Manchester, supporting MMU’s growth ambitions while helping to meet the city’s growing accommodation needs.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals