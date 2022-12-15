Construction is well underway at innovative Milton Keynes development

Building work is well underway at a pioneering housing development in Milton Keynes where Bellway is adopting Modern Methods of Construction (MMC).

The developer was selected by Homes England to deliver phase four of Tattenhoe Park, a major extension to the south-west of the city. The site is part of a project designed to try to speed up the delivery process for new homes.

The development will include 160 homes, with 40 of these being modular homes built off site in a factory environment, before being assembled on site and connected to mains services.

Construction is continuing apace on the remaining 120 homes which are being built on site using timber frame panels in place of traditional block and brickwork. This system makes the build process quicker and more sustainable.

Iain Hunter, Construction Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We commenced construction work at Tattenhoe Park in May, and progress has been so good that a handful of the timber-frame houses are now water tight, and there are others that are nearly ready to have the roofs installed.

“The modular installation has already commenced, with a few of those units already being reserved off-plan. In fact, the high level of interest in these modular homes and the timber-frame properties saw us accelerate the release for sale of a selection of homes onto the market through Elevation Estate Agents in Milton Keynes.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The interest in these properties has been phenomenal. We have experienced a huge number of enquiries and are pleased that the house-buying public have responded so positively to this innovative project, which is very important for not only Bellway and Milton Keynes but for the house-building industry in general.

“As things go, we are hoping to welcome the first residents onto Tattenhoe Park in early 2023. Looking further ahead, we aim to deliver all of the new homes on the site within two years.”

The Bellway scheme will include one and two-bedroom apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses. There will be 112 homes for private sale and 48 affordable homes, which will be made available to local people through shared ownership or low-cost rent.

Tattenhoe Park will eventually become a neighbourhood of more than 1,300 homes. Bellway’s development, being built on land which the company bought in February 2022, is located just a short walk from Priory Rise School for primary-age children.

Bellway has teamed up with specialist suppliers for the scheme, with timber frame panels provided by Donaldson Timber Systems and the modular units built by ilke Homes at its Yorkshire factory.

Ryan Burgess, Project Manager at Tattenhoe Park, said: “It’s great to be given the opportunity to be involved with this scheme, backed by Homes England, which champions Modern Methods of Construction.

“Pilot schemes such as this one, help ease the pressures of material and labour shortages, whilst also providing much needed affordable new build homes.”

There is currently a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Tattenhoe Park, with prices starting at £215,000. For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/tattenhoe-park.

Bellway Northern Home Counties Managing Director Paul Smits and Sales Director Luke Southgate were joined at the flagship Tattenhoe Park development in Milton Keynes by representatives from Homes England.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals