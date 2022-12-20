Crest Nicholson sponsors outdoor seating for Ipswich school

Housebuiler Crest Nicholson has sponsored a selection of upgraded outdoor seating at St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich.

The brightly coloured new benches are made of hard-wearing recycled plastic, replacing the old wooden benches that were in need of an upgrade. Not only will their durable material mean they will stand the test of time and will be well suited for the British weather, but they will be a perfect addition for children to use during the school day and for the range of events held at the school, including ice cream sales, cake sales, summer fayres, sports days and more.

“We’re thrilled with the generous donation from Crest Nicholson, which arrived in time for many of our outdoor school activities and events this year and has been used by students and their families alike. Since the start of the academic year, the children have loved using them for lunchtime, eating snacks outside, socialising, and making friends. Crest Nicholson have been instrumental in our fundraising plans to install benches for our students,” said Kerry Marsh, from St Pancras Catholic Primary School PTA group.

To support the surrounding community, the benches sponsored by Crest Nicholson were sourced from a local supplier, Realise Futures Disability and Support Service, in Ipswich, making the contribution a real community effort.

“At Crest Nicholson, we’re not only committed to building homes but supporting the wider community and so we were really pleased to be able to support the St Pancras Catholic Primary School with upgrading their outdoor seating areas and are delighted to hear these have already been enjoyed by students and their families,” commented Karen Coulson, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Eastern.

