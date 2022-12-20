Hayfield Homes submits planning for 61 new homes in Toddington

A planning application for 61 EPC A-rated new homes in the Bedfordshire village of Toddington has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The Reserved Matters application, by award winning housebuilder Hayfield, is for a £30m development of much needed new homes on a 7-acre (2.84 Ha) site off Russell Road, all of which will be zero carbon ready.

Only 2% of the UK’s new homes are currently being built to EPC-A standards. Hayfield’s Toddington scheme will deliver homes that offer a greener way of living, with solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, EV fast-charging points, 100% renewable energy, and fibre optic broadband.

Andy Morris, Managing Director of Hayfield, said: “This will be our fifth development in Bedfordshire, and subject to planning, will deliver a high-quality range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in a variety of designs to suit the needs of the local community. All of the homes will be fossil-fuel free, and 18 of them will be affordable.”

The site is allocated for residential development in the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan and previously received outline planning permission.

To generate enhancements to biodiversity, the Toddington scheme will incorporate Public Open Space, new habitats for wildlife, native tree planting, an attenuation pond to be planted with wetland wildflowers, and the vast majority of existing trees and hedgerows will also be retained and enhanced.

A new access road and a network of footpaths to adoptable standards will be created from Russell Road. The proposed new homes will be tenure blind, and all properties will have designated parking, with many benefiting from garages. Visitor parking spaces will also be widely available.

All new Hayfield homes are zero carbon ready and exceed the government’s Future Homes Standard – which will be mandatory from 2025 – and include innovative solutions installed as standard, such as air-source heat pumps, increased insulation, water efficiency measures and electric vehicle charge points. The company is committed to being a sustainable developer and has pledged to be net zero by 2030.

