Lovell Partnerships launches new North East headquarters

LEADING developer Lovell Partnerships has opened the doors to its new North East base, following its recent expansion into the North East region.

Located at Alexandra House on Mandarin Road at Rainton Bridge Business Park in Houghton-le-Spring, the new premises spans 5,133 square foot.

Following the move from the team’s previous office in Gateshead, the new space will provide a much larger, modern working environment for Lovell’s North East team.

Bringing Lovell Partnerships’ total offices to 12, the new location forms an integral part of the North East region’s ambitious expansion plans. Since the region’s launch, the team has made a number of new appointments, with further recruits due over the coming months.

Situated on the A690, with easy access to main roads such as the A1 and A19, the new location offers a central base for Lovell Partnership sites across the region.

Paul Devaney, area director of Lovell Partnerships’ North East team, said: “It’s great to open the doors to our new office. The new site really establishes the North East region for Lovell Partnerships and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get the team together under one roof.

“The North East team is growing fast, with five recent additions. We have already set the foundations with multiple developments across the region too, with more still to come.”

The new office launch follows hot on the heels of a number of successes for the new region. Works have already begun at its first two sites, Sandcastles in Scarborough which has been developed in partnership with sister company, Lovell Later Living, and Northshore, a brownfield regeneration site located in Stockton-on-Tees, set to deliver 113 affordable homes to the area.

The region has also recently completed on a Homes England brownfield site in Spennymoor. The site will deliver 124 homes, offering a selection of two, three and four-bedroom properties, 71 of which will be available on the open market and the remaining 53 as affordable housing. Work commenced in December 2022, with an estimated construction completion date of February 2025.

The fit-out was completed by fellow Morgan Sindall sister company, Overbury, which offers design and build services to businesses across the UK. The leading commercial renovation designers supported the Lovell Partnerships team in creating a robust office environment to support its ongoing expansion.

Paul added: “We’d like to thank the Overbury team for all their support throughout the process. They did a great job in transforming the space and helping us create an inviting environment for all our staff to enjoy.”

Richard Walker, design and build manager at Overbury said: “It was a pleasure to support the Lovell Partnerships team on the fit-out of their new North East office. We were able to provide a quick turnaround, completing the project in just over nine weeks from start to finish.

“Over the years, we’ve supported a wide range of businesses across the UK, but this project was particularly special for us as it allowed us to support our sister company Lovell Partnerships. We wish the new North East team the very best as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their brand new office.”

To find out more about Lovell Partnerships, please visit: https://corporate.lovell.co.uk/.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals