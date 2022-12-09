Six Key Principles to Keep in Mind When Designing and Constructing a Bar

If you are planning on opening a bar, you can create a space that suits all of your needs by designing and constructing it yourself. It is sure to take a lot of work and you will need to collaborate with various professionals, like architects and construction companies.

But first things first: begin by looking at the key principles that you need to keep in mind when designing and constructing a bar.

Know Your Budget and Stick to It

Before you do anything else, you need to know how much money you are able to invest in the design and construction of your bar. You are sure to have many other expenses during the start-up phase of your business, so make sure funds are allocated for design and construction.

Once you know how much money you have to spend, you can begin making informed decisions about what your bar will and will not include. You may also be interested in this article about how to make your budget work harder when it comes to subcontractor selection.

Know What the Occupancy Level of Your Bar Will Be

You also need to know what your occupancy level is going to be for your bar. You can then ensure you build a bar that is the right size.

That does not just include the size of the social areas. It also includes the size of things like your kitchen and bathrooms.

Know How to Design a Layout That Works Well for Staff and Customers

Spend a lot of time planning the layout of your bar, as it needs to be both appealing for customers and practical for maximum operational efficiency. You will need to consider the position of the bar itself as well as different customer zones.

For example, you may have a section for patrons who are dining, an area where customers can sit at the bar, and an outdoor area. The layout should be simple for staff and customers to navigate and have clearly designated areas.

Know What Food You Will Serve So That You Can Design Your Kitchen Appropriately

You need to carefully consider what kind of food you will serve at your bar. That will affect the design and construction of your kitchen. For example, you will only need a small kitchen if you are solely offering sandwiches, whereas you will need a larger commercial kitchen if you are planning on serving restaurant-level meals.

If you are planning on focusing on a certain type of food, you might even want to make your kitchen visible to customers. For instance, if you are planning on making stone-baked pizzas, you may want to have the oven in plain view.

Know Whether You Want to Provide Private Rooms

You could open up another revenue stream by hiring out private rooms or setting up a membership programme where patrons can hold club meetings in private rooms.

For instance, you could set up a brewery membership club. A membership programme could certainly help you to gain a steady stream of cash and attain loyal customers.

Take a look at Ollie’s five reasons why you should have a membership club to learn more. Then, determine whether to include private rooms in your bar or not.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals