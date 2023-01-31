The MHM Group to lead discussions in sustainable equipment at the Executive Hire Show

MHM is set to speak at the show’s Innovation Trail Live to discuss low-emission solutions for the hire, plant and tool sectors
The MHM Group has been selected to speak at the Innovation Trail Live in Coventry as part of this year’s Executive Hire Show, where they will discuss new innovative products on stage and showcase the business’ ground-breaking sustainable equipment to the plant and tool sector.
Brad Ireland, Sales Director at MHM, will speak with presenter Peter Haddock from Content with Media after being selected for an interview that will be filmed live on their Executive Hire Show stands and shared on social media.
This will be the tenth year in a row that the MHM Group has attended the Show at the Coventry Building Society Arena (CBS), taking place on the 8th and 9th of February. The Group will be joined by 149 other businesses and hire industry professionals.
After celebrating a 150% rise in revenue in the last two years due to the increasing demand for its low-emission and innovative products, the MHM Group will be promoting power, fluid storage and lighting solutions, with the MGTP 10 USY- Stage 5 taking centre stage as the first 10kva ultra-silent generator in its class.
Director, Brad Ireland said: “We are very much looking forward to attending The Executive Hire Show as it has always been a rewarding experience for MHM. This event allows us to showcase the best of our Eco equipment which has seen a 30% increase from last year– and has greatly contributed to the growth of the business and increased our focus even further on our sustainable product offering.”
As the Government increases its efforts to reduce pollution, the construction sector has already seen many climate-related regulatory changes last year including the ban of red diesel.
Brad added, “Companies are faced with the responsibility of reducing their carbon footprints and we hope to support businesses with their eco initiative by offering lower-emission solutions to the plant hire and construction sectors. We want to demonstrate MHM’s commitment to pushing the hire industry to become greener, as well as look to alternative methods of energy to power plant equipment across the UK.
“As we move into 2023, we have big plans to increase our sustainable hire fleet and promote products that improve energy efficiency and lower emissions as part of a drive towards a cleaner, more sustainable future and available to purchase or rehire from MHM Group.” For more information on MHM and its equipment, visit https://www.mhm-group.co.uk/
