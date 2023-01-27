Werner raises its game with new telescopic ladder launch

Werner is delighted to announce the launch of its new Multi-Purpose Telescopic ladder range. This new and improved 3-in-1 ladder is extremely versatile, offering a stepladder, extension ladder and stairwell ladder all in one compact, lightweight product.
Certified to the latest EN131-4:2020 safety standard, this professional ladder features adjustable telescopic sections with simple to operate hinge locks, allowing for easy conversion between the three modes. Spring loaded ‘J’ locks enable the user to adjust the height of the telescopic ladder quickly and easily.
Mark Robson, Product Manager at Werner, said: “This new telescopic range allows users to meet the various requirements of different jobs using just one compact, telescoping product. Not only does this eliminate the need to keep switching between equipment whilst working, it also reduces the number of ladders and platforms a professional has to carry with them at any one time – a win-win solution.”
This robust, high-grade aluminium multi-purpose ladder has a load capacity of 150kg, and not only is it user friendly, it also has compact folded dimensions, making it easy to handle, transport and store. Designed to bring versatility to any job, the ladder is available in three sizes, with the largest size offering up to 30 heights.
The splayed base, with heavy-duty slip-resistant feet, is designed to provide maximum stability in any position, giving the user added peace of mind. To protect work surfaces it has non-marring rubber foot pads, while protective edge bracing provides enhanced strength to the bottom of the ladder.
Available in three sizes, with an extension mode maximum length of between 2.94m and 5.10m, the Multi-Purpose Telescopic series offers a lightweight, multi-purpose solution to working at height and is uniquely placed to be able to offer professionals a solution for a multitude of jobs.
The Werner Multi-Purpose Telescopic ladder series is now available nationally. To find out more visitwernerco.co.uk
