Chubb celebrates industry-breaking contact centre response rates with launch of new video

Chubb, the UK’s leading fire safety and security solutions provider, has launched a new video showcasing the exceptional service customers can expect to receive from its Blackburn Customer Experience Centre.

The video marks a momentous occasion as Chubb has just recorded industry-breaking contact centre response rates. Last year, Chubb’s Customer Experience Centre answered 335,221 calls, an average of 94% of calls in 20 seconds. This smashes the call centre industry standard, typically set at 80% of calls answered in 20 seconds.

This achievement echoes the findings of the recent Call Centre Helper survey1, which found that the importance of response time has more than doubled from 11.3% in 2021 to 22% in 2022, suggesting that customers are now looking for even greater speed when dealing with contact centres.

In Chubb’s new video, Director of Business Support, Sue Dean takes us on a journey through its Customer Experience Centre, introducing the teams supporting customers and the company’s branch network.

Chubb’s contact centre operates 24/7, 365 days a year, taking emergency calls, booking routine service visits and scheduling and dispatching work to its field-based engineers.

Within Chubb’s business support teams, the company onboards all new customers and processes orders, which are then passed onto the branch network to deliver locally. Depending on the size and complexity of the customer requirements, Chubb has dedicated account management teams that tailor services and solutions to meet their specific needs.

Sue said: “I’ve been with Chubb for 25 years, and I’m proud to lead an amazing team passionate about delivering great customer service. Our commitment to our customers is to offer a fast and effective resolution to every call that comes into our contact centre. We are proud that over 90% of our customer calls are answered within 20 seconds, which is a true testament to our dedicated teams and customer-centric ethos.”

