Scottish product design company going for growth

A2E, one of the country’s leading product design companies, has taken additional space at its Livingston headquarters to cope with increasing demand for its services.

The company which has 18 employees has taken an extra 600 sq ft of floor at the Alba Innovation Centre.

The 50% increase in office space has come about as a result of a strong pipeline of new business and recruitment of more personnel.

Managing director, David Ross said: “A number of major new projects have come in over the past few months and we have had to ramp up recruitment including the appointment of several new engineers. We have acquired additional office space at Alba to ensure we have ample room to grow as we recruit more engineers and project managers.”

A2E celebrates 20 years in business this year. To date the company has worked on 400 projects for 120 customers. The company works across a number of industry sectors but has specialist expertise in the oil and gas sector; in particular developing devices which are intrinsically safe. In 2019 the company became part of Kansas-based Pivot International offering access to an additional 105 development engineers worldwide as well as Pivot’s global manufacturing capabilities. This means the company can provide a complete end-to-end product development solution from concept and prototyping to full commercialisation and manufacture.

Glasgow-based product design company Wideblue is also part of the Pivot group. Together with A2E they represent Scotland’s largest independent product design group.

For further information

A2E www.a2etech.com

Wideblue www.wide-blue.com

Pivot International www.pivotint.com

