Speedy becomes latest Founder Patron for Warrington Youth Zone

National tool hire company Speedy who are based in Newton-le-Willows, have joined Warrington Youth Zone’s growing family of Founder Patrons.
Seven months after opening, Warrington Youth Zone boasts an ever-growing membership of 7200 young people from across Warrington. The Youth Zone offers somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to for young people aged 7-19, and up to 25 for those with additional needs. Young people pay just £5 per year to become a member and then 50p every time they visit, with our on-site café providing hot meals for £1. The 50p entry fee allows young people to take part in over 20 activities per session, as well as access to a state-of-the-art gym, climbing wall, recording studio, 3G football pitch and dance studio, which are available all year round.
Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tool and equipment hire, with the widest range of power tools, plant and specialist equipment.
From opening their first depot in Wigan in 1977 to today, Speedy have supported hundreds of charities through valuable donations. Speedy support a number of charitable and community organisations which rely heavily upon donations from the UK business sector and are proud to support local projects that benefit the people and communities in which their employees live and work.
Along with donations, Speedy employees are entitled to a volunteer leave allowance, where colleagues can devote time to give back to the communities in which they live without impacting their time at home.
Speedy have fully immersed themselves in all things Warrington Youth Zone including hosting colleague away days at the Youth Zone, employee fundraising, collecting food and toys for their Christmas appeal and providing free equipment hire to the centre. All of which has benefited Youth Zone members and their families.
Andy Johnson, Group HSSEQ Director at Speedy said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know and understand the needs of WYZ and all it brings to the wider community in and around Warrington. We are happy to support such initiatives that give back to the local community and provide opportunities for the next generation to learn, explore and have fun. We are delighted to be involved now and for the foreseeable future in Warrington and future Youth Zone opportunities.”
Dave McNicholl, Chief Executive of Warrington Youth Zone said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Speedy to our family of Founder Patrons. It has been a privilege to get to know the team at Speedy over the last few months whose enthusiasm for supporting our members is incredible. On behalf of the young people of Warrington, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Speedy for their generous support.”
Warrington Youth Zone is being made possible thanks to the partnership between Warrington Council, young people, the community, and the generosity of businesses such as Speedy. Founder Patrons are the foundation of the charity and their commitment and endorsement provide a positive legacy for future generations. The Youth Zone was delivered by the national charity OnSide, who have created a network of Youth Zones across the country.
For more information about the charity, please visit https://warringtonyouthzone.org
