The Scaffolding Association officially announces the date for the second annual ‘National Scaffolding Week’ (NSW)

The campaign, which will run from 9th – 13th October 2023, will provide a much-needed platform on which to showcase the diverse range of career options available within the scaffolding and access industry. With the recent lack of uptake in roles within construction being well publicised, NSW aims to inspire a new generation, be that school leavers or career changers, to take up a role within scaffolding.
NSW promotes scaffolding as a viable and rewarding career option for everyone regardless of age, gender or background but it also provides the opportunity to celebrate some of the great achievements of organisations and individuals already operating within the sector and showcase best practices, innovation and the sheer dedication to quality and competence which already exists.
There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved in NSW – regardless of your current circumstances. The website will host a range of resources to guide and support those looking to take up a role in scaffolding including a blog, useful links and insights into life in scaffolding. For those already working in the industry, NSW is a chance to celebrate your sector – a digital campaign toolkit will be available for download and will comprise a range of digital assets to help you show your support online.
After the success of last year, NSW will once again open nominations to find the UK’s ‘Scaffolding Stars’ – an individual that has gone over and above in their role, demonstrating the determination and dedication of the scaffolding sector.
Robert Candy, Chief Executive, Scaffolding Association said; “It was fantastic to see the support that last year’s National Scaffolding Week attracted – with organisations and individuals from across the sector coming together to stand in support of a common goal. This year we hope to build on last year’s success and establish NSW as the annual celebration flying the flag for the scaffolding and access industry.”
To stay up-to-date with everything happening during National Scaffolding Week, visit: www.nationalscaffoldingweek.com
