Double Promotion at IMA Architects

Leicester architectural firm promotes both Joe Travers and Jack Mellor.

IMA Architects (IMA), an award-winning architectural firm based on Lutterworth Road in Blaby, Leicester, is pleased to announce two promotions. Joe Travers has been promoted to Associate Director and Jack Mellor has been promoted to Associate.

Joe and Jack have both been with IMA since 2011 and have amassed considerable experience across a range of UK wide construction projects during this time.

Joe has increasingly specialised within the commercial and industrial sectors and has worked on a number of high-profile projects including the Marks and Spencer Distribution Centre in Castle Donnington, the Co-op Distribution centre in Sutton and Ashfield and the Redrow Homes East Midlands Office, also in Castle Donnington. In 2015, he achieved Chartered Membership status with the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists and was promoted to Associate in 2017.

Working on projects for companies including Clowes Developments, Jessup Partnerships, Vaillant UK, Modus Partnerships, Avant Homes and Venture Properties amongst others, Jack has worked on schemes across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors in the Midlands. He achieved associate status with the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists in 2016.

Commenting on the promotions Anthony Day, IMA Managing Director said: “Both Jack and Joe have demonstrated continued excellence across our client projects in the 12 years they have been with IMA. They have both more than earned their promotions. They have built excellent working relationships with our clients which leads to the successful delivery of schemes, and this had led to the continued growth of our business over recent years.”

Joe Travers comments: “It is an exciting time for IMA and I am looking forward to working with Jack and us both playing an important role in the future development of the company.”

Jack Mellor comments: “I am delighted to have been promoted and that both Joe and I have the continued support of the IMA directors who have all been instrumental in our career development over the past 12 years. I am looking forward to getting started in my new role.”

IMA is an award-winning firm of architects based in Blaby, Leicestershire. The firm has grown from a two-person team to now employ 20 members of staff and work with a range of FTSE 100 companies, such as Marks and Spencer, and global brands including an international discount retailer. The company is a proud Community Partner of Leicester City Football Club and a sponsorship partner of both Leicester Tigers RFC and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

