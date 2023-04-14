Ridge appoints new Partner to drive Net Zero solutions

Property and construction consultancy Ridge and Partners LLP (Ridge) has appointed Phil Kelly as Partner to head up its Net Zero Carbon and Circularity (NZ+C) expertise.

A sustainability leader, Phil brings over 15 years of experience in building services and sustainability and is recognised internationally as a thought leader in sustainable design and strategies. Phil has led the energy and sustainability strategies for some of the most innovative and complex projects across UK commercial, education, science, and healthcare sectors. He has also led international research projects on decarbonisation and the circular economy.

Based in Birmingham, Phil will deliver a cross-discipline, cross-market NZ+C offer for clients, working closely with design and engineering disciplines, sustainability teams, and social value specialists to maximise sustainable outcomes on projects.

Speaking of his appointment, Phil said: “Ridge delivers market-leading sustainability strategies that touch every stage of a building’s design and operation. I’m excited to be working across the organisation to share knowledge, boost collaboration, and build a national team that will help clients meet present – and future – climate and legislative challenges.

Graham Blackburn, Partner at Ridge, said: “Further strengthening our world-class expertise in sustainability and social value, we welcome Phil, another highly regarded industry professional who joins us from senior positions in Ramboll and Hoare Lea.

“Phil will lead integration with our multidisciplinary professionals so we can show the way to a holistic approach that delivers sustainable growth for our clients.”

Phil joins Ridge from Ramboll, where he launched its Sustainable Solutions department in 2020.