Merlin Entertainments appoints Red Special Projects to deliver £35 Million project at Legoland Windsor Resort

RED Special Projects, the specialist operating division of RED Construction Group, has been appointed by Merlin Entertainments to deliver the hub facilities for Phase One of LEGOLAND Windsor’s Woodland Village which will open in Spring 2024.

Opening in Spring 2024, the £35 million LEGOLAND Woodland Village will feature 150 accommodation lodges in its Phase One development, attracting thousands of UK and international visitors to Windsor, who will be able to enjoy creating magical memories together as a family surrounded by nature.

The 10-acre site which is designed around the Resort’s woodland area and lake will also host enchanting nature trails complete with an amazing variety of animals built out of LEGO® bricks, a family entertainment space, an on-site restaurant, brick building activities and story time areas.

RED Special Project’s works will include the creation of a large ‘Hub’ to provide a restaurant, stage, bar, various play areas, large WC facilities, and an industrial kitchen.

David Nelson at Merlin Entertainments, commented: “Our aim with LEGOLAND Windsor has always been to create a unique experience for our visitors, and this project is no different. It is wonderful to be working with a team who are just as passionate about this project as we are, and we trust RED Special Projects will do an amazing job with this development.”

Nathan Farrar, Construction Director at RED Special Projects, said: “At LEGOLAND Windsor, Merlin Entertainments provide a fun and joyful experience, inspiring creativity through architecture and construction. Our Special Projects division was formed to deliver unique and tailored projects such as this one, and we are hugely excited to undertake this project with such an iconic client. Most of us grew up playing with LEGO so it truly is a full-circle moment to be delivering this exciting project at LEGOLAND, one that no doubt will make our team feel like kids again!”

RED Special Projects benefits from its relationship with RED Construction Group, with clients having access to the company’s wider supply chain and having the flexibility to call upon the additional resource of the Group whenever necessary. Working across a wide scope of industries, RED Special Projects primarily focuses on the commercial, residential, hotel, and retail arenas. The team also has extensive expertise in specialist areas such as listed building refurbishments and structural alterations.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals