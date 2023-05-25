Developers must embrace lessons learned at UKREiiF for the future of development, urges Queensberry Founder Paul Sargent

Queensberry was a shortlisted entrant for the prestigious Developer of the Year Award at this year’s UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF). Never has its corporate mission to make the world a better place to live in, been more relevant. Founder, Paul Sargent shares his insights from the week’s events and reflects on how UKREiiF has renewed his commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community transformation.
Paul commented: “Our core philosophy revolves around the belief that intelligent design has enormous impact on community well-being.
“We are deeply passionate about improving the quality of life in the towns and cities we work in by driving their physical and economic transformation. Our mission is driven by a genuine love for what we do and a vision for a brighter future.
“I knew that UKREiiF was always going to be thought-provoking, and it proved just that. There were three key themes of the role of tech to achieve net zero; social value and equality, diversity, and inclusion; and the future of real estate.
“At Queensberry, we are dedicated to incorporating environmentally friendly practices into our projects, ensuring a more sustainable future for the communities we serve. Take the recent development of Elshaw House in Sheffield as an example. We have delivered one of the first NABORS 5 standard, net-zero-ready office buildings outside of London.
“The future of real estate does not have to focus purely on new buildings either. We strongly promote the restoration and rejuvenation of historic buildings. Our expertise in repurposing heritage assets at Heart of the City, Sheffield; George Hotel, Huddersfield; and Borough Yards, London has been the catalyst for significant neighbourhood regeneration and has involved meticulously preserving original buildings during the redevelopment process.
“We have adopted forward-thinking approaches towards projects like Borough Yards in London. We transformed disused railway arches into retail, restaurant, and leisure spaces to meet the needs of the local community and visitors.
“As developers, it is important to measure and evaluate the social value of our work and we must ensure that the social impact of development or investment proposals is proactively accounted for at every stage in the lifecycle of a regeneration scheme.
“Our industry must adapt and thrive amidst the ever-changing urban landscape and UKREiiF has served as a powerful reminder that the best development partners anticipate and embrace emerging trends, technological advancements, and societal shifts. As such a partner, Queensberry remains committed to staying at the forefront of these changes to create spaces that are resilient, relevant, and valuable in the long term.”