Firethorn Trust makes progress at North Yorkshire logistics development

Real estate developer, Firethorn Trust, is making significant progress at Sherburn42, a North Yorkshire logistics development owned by Cain International, as structural steelwork is now in place.

Firethorn Trust is acting as asset and development manager on behalf of the scheme’s owner, privately held investment firm, Cain International. With steels now in place, the development is progressing at pace and will be ready for occupation from Q3 2023.

Comprising four highly specified industrial units, ranging from 57,750 to 280,000 sq ft, the 37-acre development is being delivered by McLaren Construction Group.

In line with Firethorn’s commitment to sustainability, the scheme will be accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, with a modern and future-proofed specification that will empower occupiers to reach their own operational sustainability targets, both now and in years to come.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn, said: “With a market-leading specification, Sherburn42 is an ambitious development, demonstrating our focus on creating quality spaces that are smart, modern and flexible. Occupiers will benefit from a design that will support evolving operational requirements and market demands, whilst inspiring them to think big on sustainability.

“We’re delighted to see the significant progress that has already been made on-site, and look forward to swiftly bringing the scheme to completion later this year.”

Rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and ‘WELL-ready’, Sherburn42 features full PV coverage and LED lighting to offices, in addition to existing and future EV charging capabilities. The development also offers eaves heights of 15m to haunch, 11 ground-level access doors, 633 parking spaces and up to 4MvA power.

Sitting adjacent to the Sherburn Enterprise Park, the scheme’s close proximity to Junction 42 of the A1 (M) provides direct connections to Leeds, the M1, M62 and coastal ports of Hull and Grimsby, as well as a number of regional rail stations and airports.

Enquiries should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents: Colliers, Lambert Smith Hampton, and Carter Towler.

For more information on Sherburn42, please visit https://sherburn42.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals