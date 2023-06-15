Lovell Partnerships appoints seasoned property expert to head up sales and marketing team in North East region 

LEADING house developer, has recruited an industry-leading light to head up its sales and marketing team, continuing its impressive trajectory of growth in the North East as it expands its current portfolio of developments.

Tracy Iles joins the team bringing more than 20 years’ new homes and construction experience to the role. Before Lovell, she previously worked for four national housebuilders, working her way up from field sales manager to senior sales manager, before becoming sales director.

She joins Lovell as its new sales and marketing manager, where she’ll be responsible for directing marketing initiatives to promote new developments and enhance sales.

Tracy said: “I’ve worked in the property world for so many years now, but Lovell’s reputation for excellence has always preceded it. Following the North East region’s launch in 2021, the team has gone from strength to strength, and it’s exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of that.”

“The North East region has an ambitious growth plan with a number of new sites coming to fruition across North Yorkshire, Durham and Tyne & Wear, and I’m looking forward to supporting the team during what is set to be an exciting time.”

Tracy’s new role will also see her managing and recruiting sales staff and assessing land opportunities.

Tracy said: “I’ve joined an incredible team committed to delivering homes of outstanding quality. I’ve been inspired by their enthusiasm, and I look forward to engaging with existing and new clients in the coming months”.

Paul Devaney, regional managing director of Lovell Partnerships in the North East region, said: “At Lovell, we always aim to achieve and exceed the expectations of internal and external stakeholders, as well as our customers, by striving for a five-star house builder status.

“This is because it’s really important to us to ensure that our house buyers are in a happy environment, and having the right staff members in place is a key part of that.

“Tracy has a wealth of experience in the construction industry and is a great asset to our team. With her help, I’m looking forward to building on our success to date.”

