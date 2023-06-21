Polcom delivers 15th hotel furniture project for Whitbread’s Hub by Premier brand

Hotel fitout specialist, Polcom Furniture by Volumetric Building Companies, has delivered its 15th contract for Whitbread’s hub by Premier Inn hotel brand.

This latest project for main contractor Gilbert Ash was to manufacture and install the guest room furniture for the new hub by Premier Inn hotel in Clerkenwell, London.

Designed by Sheppard Robson, the 180-bed hotel is part of a £38m mixed use development on the site of a former carpark in central London. It is one of 15 hub by Premier Inn hotels now in operation across central London and Edinburgh – all fitted out by Polcom. The project managers for the scheme were Cumming Group.

Polcom manufactured around 1,700 items of furniture for the new four-storey hotel and for three hub by Premier Inn room designs – standard, bigger, and accessible rooms.

Paul Quinn, Associate Director of Cumming Group, said, “We have worked on a number of Whitbread hotel projects with Polcom. The quality of their furniture and fitout on the Clerkenwell project was exactly as expected. The furniture is manufactured to a consistently high standard and optimises the space really well.”

Fitted furniture was provided for the bedrooms in a matt ecru finish and included a closet with mirror, coat panel, bed base with integrated storage, headboard with recesses, pull-out table, and partition between the bedroom and ensuite.

The bigger rooms feature a king-sized bed, headboard, desk and closet. Polcom also provided a vanity unit for each of the ensuites in an ecru finish with a contrasting wood-effect trim.

Polcom is now working with Gilbert Ash on two other hub by Premier Inn projects in London – Camden High Street and Old Marylebone Road. Its team has worked on Whitbread hotel projects for over a decade.

Acquired by Volumetric Building Companies in 2022, Polcom Furniture has more than 20 years’ experience in the hotel sector and has delivered bespoke furniture and fitout contracts for a wide range of hospitality brands including Premier Inn, Holiday Inn Express, citizenM and Marriott International.

Polcom offers high quality and flexible furniture solutions for bedrooms and ensuites which are manufactured in Europe and can meet any brand specification for hotel customers across the globe. This gives operators in the hospitality space the benefits of shorter lead times, greater certainty of supply, and stringent quality standards – from materials sourcing to production and installation.

Polcom Furniture also has strong logistics and project management to meet contractors’ scheduling and programmes, particularly on constrained urban sites.

For further information, visit www.vbc.co/polcomfurniture.

