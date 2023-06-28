Roann Limited launches consumer brand

Granite and quartz kitchen worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has launched a brand-new consumer brand, Roann at Home, to offer their award-winning kitchen worktops, at the best price, to homes across the UK.

Roann Limited has experienced significant growth in recent years and in 2022, reported record-breaking revenue and an annual sales figure totalling over £8.3 million.

This business growth, partnered with increased demand and consumer interest, created an opening in the market, thus the launch of Roann at Home.

This new brand will allow Roann Limited’s commercial sales team to focus strictly on high volume projects with developers and housebuilders, whilst passing the B2C enquiries over to a dedicated team at Roann at Home.

Roann at Home will benefit from Roann Limited’s 30 plus years’ experience in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops.

With plans in place to grow the product offering, Roann at Home is starting by offering the Silestone DHX range, which offers a wide range of colours and price points, to suit every budget. The range is categorised into Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, to allow options for everyone.

For the first six months, Roann at Home is projected to turnover £30k per month in sales and after this initial period, turnover will be revisited and new goals set.

Scott Wharton, Operations & Technical Director, comments “This has been a long time coming and we’re thrilled to launch Roann at Home. We have had a lot of consumer interest and enquiries, especially over the past year, as Roann Limited continued to grow – so we’re delighted to finally see the brand come together. We’re excited for the future.”

