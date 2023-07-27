500,000 Sq Ft Cross Dock Facility To Be Developed at Symmetry Park Kettering

Tritax Symmetry has announced it is to speculatively develop a new 500,000 sq ft cross dock logistics facility at Symmetry Park, Kettering: Kettering 500.

Main contractor Buckingham Group has been appointed to deliver the building which will be built to Net Zero Carbon in Construction and target a minimum BREEAM Excellent and EPC A rating. Work will commence on site in July with practical completion scheduled for April 2024.

This facility marks the second unit to be brought forward at Symmetry Park, Kettering. In February 2023 a facility of 312,875 sq ft was completed and pre-let on a 15-year lease.

Speaking about the decision, Jonathan Wallis, Development Director and Head of Tritax Symmetry’s Northampton office, said: “Our decision to speculatively develop Kettering 500 is a direct response to extensive research into the occupational market which highlighted a supply vs demand imbalance in the 500,000 sq ft size bracket. Kettering 500 will showcase a best-in-class institutional specification, together with Tritax Symmetry’s own high design and sustainability standards.

“Symmetry Park, Kettering represents a new era of logistics development, with wellbeing, sustainability and power security playing a fundamental role in the design. It is this customer and employee-based approach that has helped us attract multi-national organisations whose ESG values very much mirror our own and give us the confidence to commit to further speculative development.”

James Harrison, International Partner, at Cushman & Wakefield, commented: “This bold decision from Tritax Symmetry demonstrates its confidence in the UK logistics market and the strength of the A14 corridor as a logistics warehouse location. This facility is being built to meet the demand of businesses looking to occupy a building with the very best ESG credentials in an established logistics hot spot.”

Symmetry Park, Kettering is located on a 136-acre site alongside Junction 9 on the A41 and has outline planning consent for 2,310,000 sq ft of logistics floor space.

Cushman and Wakefield and BNP Paribas Real Estate are joint letting agents for Symmetry Park, Kettering.

The project team includes Stephen George + Partners (architect), Trinity Property Consultants (project manager), Buckingham Group Contracting (construction), Feasibility (quantity surveyor), Framptons Town Planning (planning consultants), WSP (Highways and Structural Engineers), EDP (landscape and ecology) and Hannan Associates (Mechanical Engineers).

